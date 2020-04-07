Schitt’s Creek Series Finale Time & Channel

The Schitt’s Creek series finale airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Pop TV. The second half of the series finale will run for approximately 30 minutes, ending at 8:31 p.m. ET, and will be followed by a special titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which celebrates the series finale.

The description for the finale episode, titled “Happy Ending,” reads, “David stresses out over the rain on his wedding day, but his family makes it right.” The description for the Schitt’s Creek special reads, “An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season, including never-before-seen footage of table reads, auditions and celebrity interviews.”

Here’s what the Schitt’s Creek cast have to say about the series finale of the beloved sitcom:

Series Co-Creator Dan Levy Wanted Fans to Have a Satisfying End to the Series

Schitt's Creek Series Finale CBC TrailerSchitt's Creek Series Finale CBC Trailer 2020-04-02T03:48:12.000Z

Series co-creator Dan Levy (who also plays David Rose on the show) told ABC News that he wanted to end the series while it was still at its peak in order for fans to have something they can “cherish” year after year and not look back at with disappointment.

“It was important for me that this show remains something that people cherish and that people go back to and revisit year after year or put on when they’re feeling blue,” Levy said. “And in order to do that, you really need to be aware of when is the right time to say goodbye.”

Levy also told The Hollywood Reporter, “Season six felt like a great time to end on a high note with our fans and to give them exactly what they wanted without overstaying our welcome.” He added, “We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning.”

Actress Emily Hampshire Encourages Fans to Keep an Eye out for an Easter Egg During the Finale

Emily Hampshire, who plays motel owner Stevie Budd, is certain the series finale won’t disappoint fans, and she encourages viewers to keep an eye out for a fun, final Easter egg during the last episode of the series.

“I can say, with 100 percent certainty, that people will be satisfied with how the show ends,” Hampshire said, according to the New York Post. “It’s not one of those finales where you watch it and are disappointed by the ending. People might be sad the show is ending, but it ends so perfectly.”

The actress added, “There’s an Easter egg you can watch for: our very final scene was our last scene together with all of us — the very last scene we shot — so there’s a lot going on for us, not just on the show but in saying goodbye to each other.”

The series finale of Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

