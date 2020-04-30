Old School Rap Icon & Dancer Stezo Dies at 51

Stezo aka Steve Williams, the iconic rapper and dancer, has died. He was 51 years old. Stezo is best known for his 1989 hit singles, “To the Max” and “It’s My Turn.”

Stezo’s sad passing was confirmed on the morning of April 30 by his producer and DJ, Chris Lowe on Twitter.

Stezo was a native of New Haven, Connecticut. Stezo’s cousin, Dooley-O, is also a renowned Connecticut-based hip-hop figure. He began his career as a dancer with hip-hop collective, EPMD. Stezo appeared in the video for the group’s single, “You Gots to Chill.” The song was featured on EPMD’s album, Strictly Business. EPMD stood for “Erick and Parrish Making Dollars.”

Stezo "It's My Turn"Album: Crazy Noise (1989) Produced by Steve Williams Label: Fresh Records 2009-04-09T18:46:29.000Z

Stezo broke out from the group in 1989 when he signed his own record deal with Sleeping Bag Records. Stezo’s first single was “To the Max,” which was followed by the album Crazy Noise which was recorded at the 1212 studio in Jamaica, Queens in New York. Paul C. McKasty worked on the album with Stezo. In addition to rapping on the album, Stezo also produced the record. The album peaked at number 37 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

BIRTH BEATS OF HIP HOP-LEGEND OF SKULL SNAPS PT1THE BIRTH BEATS OF HIP HOP *THE LEGEND OF SKULL SNAPS DOCUMENTARY* IS A FILM ABOUT ONE OF THE MOST HIGHLY SAMPLED DRUM BEATS IN HIP HOP HISTORY. THE SKULL SNAPS BEAT! 2013-02-25T02:30:37.000Z

Stezo said of working with McKasty in a Medium feature, “When we first went to 1212 we vibed with Paul. He was hanging around Large Professor and couple of other cats like that. We had some beats and Paul was like, ‘Yo, where ya’ll get these beats from!?’” Writer Gino Sorcinelli noted in the article that Stezo had been working on his beats since he was 14 years old.

A few months after the release of Crazy Noise, Paul McKasty was shot dead in Rosedale, Queens. He was 24 years old. The shooting remains unsolved. Sorcinelli wrote in his Medium article that the death of McKasty had a huge effect on Stezo. Sorcinelli wrote:

The psychological aftermath of losing a close friend derailed the careers of Chris Lowe and Stezo for several years, and while Lowe, Dooley-O, and Stezo have all been involved in rap music to varying degrees in the time since Paul’s murder, it’s difficult to not look at their respective careers and wonder what might have been.

Stezo didn’t follow up on his debut until 1994 with the release of the single, “Bop Ya Headz/Shining Star.” Stezo’s next album was not released until 1997. The record, Where’s the Funk At?, did not enter the Billboard charts. Stezo released his final album in 2005, it was titled C.T. (The Lost State). A December 2017 retrospective on Stezo’s career wrote that he “was a casualty of a transition period in Hip-Hop and his imprint.”

