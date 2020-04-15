Sutton Stracke: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sutton Thurman Stracke née Brown is one of the new faces of the newest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The new member was born and raised Augusta, GA and is a self-described southern debutante.

Stracke joined the cast following the departure of fan-favorite Lisa Vanderpump after nine seasons on the show. Stracke is a friend of Lisa Rinna, according to Stracke’s bio on Bravo, and she’ll make her debut on the show during tonight’s Season 10 premiere, which airs on Bravo at 8/7c.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sutton Stracke’s Role In the Show Became a Matter of Controversy After the Season 10 Cast Photos Were Released

Stracke isn’t joining the show as a housewife, but rather as a “friend” of the Housewives. Fans were surprised by the role and by Stracke’s absence in the group cast photo released for season 10.

In the photo, the seven housewives pose dressed in bright neon getups. Stracke posted a solo photo of herself in a neon dress with the same marbled teal background to her Instagram on March 18, the same day that Lisa Rinna posted the group cast photo. In her caption, Stracke encouraged viewers to tune in for the premiere.

2. Her Marriage to Her Childhood Friend, Thibeault Christian Stracke, Ended Three Years Ago

Sutton Stracke married Thibeault “Christian” Stracke on May 13, 2000. The New York Times ran a wedding announcement the following day. At the time, Sutton Stracke, 28, was the Director of Development at Cunningham Dance Foundation and Christian was a strategist at Deutsche Bank, where he specialized in Latin American currency. The pair filed for separation in September of 2016 in Los Angeles.

The couple met at Davidson Fine Arts High School in Augusta, GA. Christian joined PIMCO in 2008, where he is now a portfolio manager and director of their Newport Beach office. He attended the University of Chicago for his undergraduate degree, and he volunteered in Mauritania with the Peace Corps.

3. Sutton Stracke Moved to New York in Her 20s to Pursue Ballet and Is a Lifetime Fan of the Arts

Stracke was Director of Development at Cunningham Dance Foundation and currently sits on the board of the American Ballet Theatre, according to Bravo. She was named a Top Party Host in America by the Salonniere, according to HuffPost.

She was a guest at the 8th MOCA Award to Distinguished Women in the Arts luncheon in 2013, according to an article by the Los Angeles Times covering the event. In October of 2019, she redirected her creative attention and opened a boutique in Beverly Hills called SUTTON. The Los Angeles Times covered the opening.

4. She Has a Closet Full of Tiaras

Stracke gave BravoTV an exclusive look inside her Bel Air mansion. Stracke also owns an estate in Augusta and a three-bedroom apartment in New York City.

In her interview with Bravo, Stracke pointed out artwork from local artists in her hometown in Augusta, GA and gave special attention to the details in her home that remind her of her Southern roots. The tour also included a stop inside the new star’s closet, which featured designer shoes, expensive bags, and lots of tiaras.

“The great thing about tiaras is if you’re having a bad hair day, or you’re feeling sad, it totally fixes everything,” Stracke said. “Just put a tiara on and you’re good to go.”

5. Sutton Stracke Has Three Children and a Couple of Kitties

Sutton Stracke has three children with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke. Her daughter, Porter, is seventeen years old and a senior in high school. Her sons Philip and James are fifteen and twelve, respectively.