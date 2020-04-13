‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’ Judges

In ABC’s newest series, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, twenty singles with a passion for music will embark on a quest to find their true love through song.

In a recent interview discussing the idea behind the show, Chris Harrison told Parade, “In particular, that moment where you thought, ‘Wow, they’re not just singing, they may fall on the ground and make love right there,’ our thought was, ‘Could a Bachelor version of that be done? Could we find that couple through the way we do The Bachelor and Bachelorette?’”

During the premiere season, the judges will decide who stays and who goes. While the full list of judges has not yet been released, Chris Harrison has revealed some names that are bound to get Bachelor nation excited.

Here are some of the judges who will be appearing on this season:

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

JoJo and Jordan are one couple who will be making an appearance this season. These days, the couple is busy filming their show, Cash Pad for CNBC.

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Rachel and Bryan finally tied the knot last August after meeting on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette.

Arie Lyuendyk & Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a contestant on Season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, before starring on Season 22 of the show in 2018.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe was the lead on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. She dated Shawn Booth from 2015 to 2018, and is now with Bachelor alum Jason Tartick.

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a singer-songwriter who released his debut studio album in 2002. He has won two Grammys to date and has also won two Teen Choice Awards.

Kesha

Kesha’s hits include “Blah Blah Blah”, “Your Love Is My Drug”, “Take It Off”, “Die Young”, “We R Who We R”, and “Timber”. As of 2019, Kesha has sold over 71 million records in the US and 134 million records worldwide.

Pat Monahan

Pat Monahan is the lead singer of the band Train.

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton is a singer/songwriter who has sold over 67 million records worldwide. Additionally, she is a TV producer and produced and starred in Braxton Family Values.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross is a singer, actress, and songwriter, and the younger sister of Jessica Simpson. As an actress, she had a recurring role on the family drama 7th Heaven.

Jewel

Over the course of her illustrious career, Jewel has received four Grammy Award nominations and has sold 30 million albums worldwide.

Jewel was raised in Homer, Alaska, and her biggest hits include, “You Were Meant for Me” and “Who Will Save Your Soul.”

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs is an actor and singer and is known for his impressive stage career. He has starred on Broadway in Rent, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Shaggy

Shaggy is known for his impressive hits, like It Wasn’t Me, In the Summertime, Oh Carolina, and Angel.

