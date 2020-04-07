‘The Resident’ Season 3 Ends Early: What Time & Channel Is the Finale?

The Resident was one of the many shows with a cut-short season, due to production shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Resident season 3 finale airs on Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c on FOX.

According to FOX’s Primetime schedule, the one-hour episode will be followed by a new episode of Empire, which begins at 9/8c.

FOX’s official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Burn It All Down,” reads “Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer.”

‘The Resident’ Season 3 Was Cut 3 Episodes Short Due to COVID-19

The season was originally supposed to have 23 episodes, so the finale that fans will get is not the finale that the writers and showrunners had originally planned. Production had not wrapped on season 3 when the national shutdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 began in March; since filming is considered non-essential work, and violates the limitations on how many people can convene in one space (as well as recommendations to social isolate at home), the decision was made to halt production early for everyone’s safety.

