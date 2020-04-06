The Voice 2020 Schedule: The Season 18 Knockouts Start Next Week

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice began airing their Battle Rounds two weeks ago, and that segment of the competition concludes in this week’s episode. Next week, on April 13, 2020, the Knockout Rounds will begin.

The Battle Rounds are where Voice coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson get to take a closer look at each of their contestants and put them up against each other in head-to-head battles.

The coaches are joined by their advisors during this round and the next. Advisors this season include Bebe Rexha for Team Blake, Joe and Kevin Jonas for Team Nick, Dua Lipa for team Kelly and Ella Mai for Team Legend.

‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds Were Pre-Recorded

All of the episodes up until the live episodes for this season of The Voice have been pre-recorded, so fans have time before they need to worry about whether or not the season will be able to continue as was previously planned.

In the Knockout rounds, each of the contestants will be paired against a teammate. Instead of singing a duet, they’ll choose their own songs and then perform them individually. At the end of the knockout, the coach will decide which of the contestants they’d like to keep on their team.

Much like the Battle Rounds, coaches will get the chance to steal a contestant away from the team. If no one steals the contestant, then the original coach is given the opportunity to save their own team member.

There are three episodes of knockout rounds that will run through at least the end of April. After that, we enter the Playoffs, which have historically aired live.

Live Shows for ‘The Voice’ Would Begin in May

The Voice coach John Legend has confirmed that the show has enough pre-taped episodes to air throughout all of April, and the live shows will begin at some point in May if that’s possible.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend also talked about the fact that they may be able to have live shows if they film them without an audience, but he stressed the fact that he’s unsure about whether even that will be doable at that point due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

By the time the live episodes do begin to air, there will be fewer than a dozen contestants remaining in the competition. The live episodes would likely air on Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. ET coast-to-coast.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the Battle and Knockout rounds.

