Where Is Laurel? ‘HTGAWM’ Star Is Not Returning as a Regular

How to Get Away with Murder fans now know that Tegan Price (Amirah Vann) helped Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) escape with her son Christopher, but HTGAWM viewers don’t know where she is hiding out. While there are many unanswered questions about Laurel’s whereabouts, one thing is clear: the actress who plays Laurel will not be returning as a regular to HTGAWM for its final season.

The show’s creator, Pete Nowalk, promised to tie up as many loose ends as possible in a September 2019 interview with Variety. It’s possible we’ll get to find out where Laurel is and how her story ends on the final season of the ABC drama, but there haven’t been many hints or theories about where Laurel is taking refuge. Not only does she have to worry about the FBI investigating Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her cohorts, she also has to hide from her violent crime-ridden family members.

In the Season 5 finale, Laurel and Christopher went missing. The main theory was that she had been kidnapped by her family, but Laurel later reaches out to her friends to say she and Christopher are together and safe. She also emphasizes she is not the FBI informant.

There are two main reasons that Laurel probably won’t have as big of a part in the final episodes. Souza’s name was absent from the opening credits when the show returned in the fall. According to IMDB.com, Souza has been working on other projects. She completed the film The Jesuit and also landed a role on the TV series El Presidente. CheatSheet.com noted scheduling conflicts might have led Souza to have a lesser part on HTGAWM.

Souza Says Goodbye to ‘HTGAWM’

Though she might not have played as large of a part in the way show wraps up, the actress took to Instagram to say she wasn’t ready to leave the series.

“I’ve spent the last six years with this cast and crew so I definitely am not ready to say goodbye!” she wrote in a March 28 message.

In a post from January 24, Souza talked about how hard it would be to leave. “I’m having ALL the feels. For the past 6 years, HTGAWM and this family have made up such a huge part of my life. I’ve laughed, cried, grown, been hurt, been healed, and evolved as an artist and as a person,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to everyone who made the last six years so beautiful and I will dearly miss getting to create together. Can’t wait for you all to see the last 6 episodes.”

Laurel’s Whereabouts Are Meant to Be a Mysterious

Some HTGAWM fans take to Reddit to discuss their theories about the show, like whether or not Annalise is actually dead, but there hasn’t been much chatter about where Laurel is hiding out. There doesn’t seem to be many leads and was done on purpose by Nowalk.

Laurel’s disappearance one of “the biggest mysteries this season,” he told TVLine in September 2019. “We’ll try to be giving you answers as quickly as possible [as to] where Laurel and [son] Christopher are… Laurel’s done some shady things in the past, so the possibility of her disappearing herself is very real. Or, because her family is so crazy, they could have taken her. Or someone else could have taken her,” he said. “All of these questions are on the characters’ minds and the audience’s mind, so we’ll be trying to provide them with clues as to what really happened.”

Don’t miss How to Get Away With Murder when the final season resumes on Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: HTGAWM Spoilers: Who Is ‘How to Get Away With Murder’s FBI Informant?