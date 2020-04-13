Who Gets Eliminated First on ‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’?

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC. The two-hour premiere of the reality dating franchise features night one of the contestants’ journey for love and music-making and concludes with the first eliminations of the season.

So, who stays and who gets sent home?

Read on to learn who gets eliminated during the premiere of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, and beware of spoilers. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Ahead of the Premiere, ABC Teased That One of Julia’s Suitors May Be Sent Home on Night One

According to ABC’s press release about the premiere, “At the end of the night, eight couples are united and four unlucky bachelors are sent home. These duos are excited to turn up the volume. But with new cast members arriving, will these couples take their relationships to the next level?”

While the statement doesn’t reveal who gets eliminated, it does tease that during the episode, “Julia, one highly sought-after beauty, is serenaded by two bachelors. Where will her heart lead her? Will she send the potential love of her life home?”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart season 1 airs new episodes on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: The Bachelor ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Couples to Watch