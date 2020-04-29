Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

Night Angel has been a top contender on Season 3 of The Masked Singer since the beginning. She’s blown the judges away by belting top-hits, including Million Reasons by Lady Gaga. It’s led the judges–Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong–to assume that she’s a professional performer. But they haven’t been able to pinpoint the singer who is responsible for Night Angel’s incredible voice.

There have been no shortage of talent on Season 3. Miss Monster was revealed to be Chaka Khan, The Robot turned out to be Lil Wayne and in one of the most shocking reveals in the show’s history, The Bear turned out to be former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who performed Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

So who can Night Angel be? There certainly are some theories swirling around the web. For everything we know, continue reading for the best clues and guesses about Night Angel’s identity:

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

While the speaking voices of the contestants are already disguised, Night Angel might have tried to hide hers further by putting on a fake British accent. Some other clues from her packages have been feisty older women holding guns, a castle, a purple heart emoji, a strawberry, a white hand fan, the number 4, men with duck bills on their faces and sweet tea.

She’s also seemed to make song references, saying things like “that boy is mine,” and “it’s my prerogative to have a little fun, y’all.”

Night Angel has also teased that she likes to play with the duality of her character, saying she’s “a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet.”

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

It seems likely that Night Angel is a professional singer. Some of the top guesses from the judges have been Regina King Jessica Simpson and Taraji P. Henson.

While those are arguably good guesses, fans at home aren’t convinced. One of the main theories, as noted by Good Housekeeping, is that Night Angel is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss or, like the judges have suggested, Empire star Henson.

While Burruss is best known today for the Bravo reality TV show, she was also in the group Xscape. The group was responsible for three consecutive platinum albums.

As Good Housekeeping referenced, Burruss wrote about being in the R&B girls group in 2014. “My group #Xscape was mad at me for going to my graduation because we had a show that day,” Burruss wrote. “I had missed all the senior trips, senior prom, etc… But I refused to miss my graduation!” In a previous clue package, Night Angel talked about how important education was to her.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?