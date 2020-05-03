‘American Idol’ 2021 Auditions & Casting from Home Are Open

As social distancing remains necessary in the United States due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reality talent competitions like American Idol have had to get creative about how they’re going to continue filming and casting their shows.

In place of in-person casting (for which thousands of hopeful singers would be anticipated to show up at each audition location), American Idol has taken their audition process digital.

If you’re interested in auditioning, here’s what you need to know:

Interested ‘American Idol’ Contestants Can Audition Via Online Submission

Although in-person auditioning is not an option at this time, American Idol is still planning for their next season, and have moved the casting process to an online platform so that those interested in competing can submit their auditions from the safety of their home.

ABC’s web page for American Idol auditions indicates that casting is currently open. On the main page, it says “The producers of American Idol are looking for the next singing superstar and want to hear from YOU! You can submit a full ONLINE AUDITION from home right now.”

If you are interested in submitting an audition, you can create an account and fill out their virtual casting form here. You must be at least 15 years old in order to audition, among other eligibility requirements.

On the audition site’s frequently asked questions page, it is explained that in your audition video “you

must answer a series of questions (video and text) and then record your singing performance. Each

section will have a specific time limit to which you must adhere. Please be sure to include your name

and the title of the song that you will be singing in your video and then sing your song!”

Idol spread the news on social media, sharing on Instagram on April 7 “Auditions for #AmericanIdol are happening NOW! Yes, you can audition from the comfort of your own home.”

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Is Continuing With Live Shows & Remote Performances From the Remaining Contestants

With production shut down per CDC guidelines for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, American Idol producers needed to come up with an alternative way to continue the season. Once all of season 18’s pre-taped episodes aired, it became clear that the live shows could not proceed as they have in past seasons of the reality singing competition.

As a solution, American Idol season 18 will continue with at-home performances from the remaining contestants, which the viewers at home can vote for live.

According to ABC’s press release, May 3’s “On With the Show: Homeward Bound” episode description teases

that viewers will “Find out who America voted into the Top 10 of American Idol and whether or not judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie choose to use their only save of the season… In this ‘home’-themed episode, Idol judges team up with friends and industry heavyweights to give the finalists a masterclass on what it takes to be a superstar. Plus, Phillip Phillips returns to the Idol stage remotely to open the show with an acoustic performance of his bestselling hit song, ‘Home.'”

Season 18’s Top 20 are Aliana Jester, Arthur Gunn, Cyniah Elise, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James, Faith Becnel, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Grace Leer, Jonny West, Jovin Webb, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Kimmy Gabriela, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Nick Merico, Olivia Ximines, and Sophia James (Wackerman).

