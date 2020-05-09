Andy Hines Dead: Slim Jim Instagram Meme Creator Dies at 35

Andy Hines, best known for creating the wildly popular Slim Jim Instagram meme account, died on May 6, 2020. He was 35.

A GoFundMe account was created for social media influencer, who originally stared the imposter Slim Jim account as a hobby, but it quickly blossomed into one of the biggest meme accounts on the social media website, with way more followers than Slim Jim‘s official Instagram account. Even though he had no prior professional experience, Hines was hired to run the jerky brand’s page, which now has over 1 million followers.

A cause of death was not immediately made public. Hines was married to wife Meghan and the father of two boys. Daniel Zavaro, who created the fundraiser on behalf of Hines, wrote the following message:

Our beloved friend Andrew Peter Hines passed at the age of 35. He was a loving father, husband, and son who brought happiness and laughter to his loved ones, and to millions of others through his creative endeavors. He was brilliant, funny, and truly one of a kind. We have created a fund to support his son Danny and step-son Ryan. All proceeds will be going straight to them and appropriately distributed throughout their upbringing as they create lives of their own in their father’s absence. Donations of all sizes are appreciated.’

Hines’ mother-in-law, Loren Cosgrove Fitzgerald shared a personal tribute on Facebook. She wrote, “I will deeply miss my son in law! He could make anyone laugh. Unfortunately, he is gone too soon leaving behind Ryan and Danny. There is going to be some challenges ahead for them. But they will be better young men for having had their Dad/Step-Dad in their lives. Rest in Peace Andy.”