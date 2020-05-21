Mackenzie McKee Says Husband Josh Cheated with ‘Close Cousin’ Ashley

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Douthit said that her husband, Josh McKee, cheated on her with her “close cousin,” Ashley. The star made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday after the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, but quickly removed the post.

The following day–after screenshots of the post started to circulate–the MTV reality star shared one of the articles covering her deleted statement to her Instagram story. Before that, it was unclear if the post had originally been written by the mother-of-three, who is now going by her maiden name Douthit. She added in her Instagram bio that she is a “single” mother.

Internet sleuths on Teen Mom fan pages like teenmom.tea and teen mom fanz identified Douthit’s cousin as Ashley Johnson, but Mckee and Douthit did not confirm if that was the woman he cheated with. Johnson’s Instagram page is private and not much is known about her, other than McKee following her on Instagram and Douthit is not. She is also no longer following McKee on Instagram.

Heavy reached out to McKee and Douthit for comment but did not immediately hear back.

What Happened Between McKee and Ashley?

In her now-deleted post, which was saved via screenshots, Douthit revealed she discovered the infidelity after looking through McKee’s text logs.

Douthit has been struggling with the death of her mother, Angie Douthit, who passed away in December from cancer. As shown on Teen Mom OG, McKee has been aloof as Douthit grieved for her mother, which made the star question herself. She noticed things weren’t added up when McKee started working late all the time and taking fishing trips that lasted until 3 a.m.

Douthit noticed a change in her husband two weeks after her mother died. “All of a sudden I was a freak for crying and being depressed. I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because that’s what he made me feel like,” Douthit wrote. “[I] just gave him grace and knew he didn’t know how to handle it.”

Douthit added that the decision to look through McKee’s texts was “random,” but she found McKee had been texting another woman hundreds of times a month, starting the week after her mom died. Those times when he was out “fishing” he was talking to another woman, who turned out to be Douthit’s cousin.

“Obviously, [it was] another affair,” Douthit wrote, noting she doesn’t know exactly what happened between her cousin and McKee. “My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her.”

I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut. I am in utter shock. I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie. And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions? I’m sad for my kids, I love Jesus and I loved my family. People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn’t love me and I just made excuses for him.

McKee Has a History of Cheating

The infidelity with Douthit’s cousin isn’t the first time McKee has been unfaithful. Last year, Douthit discovered McKee had lied about being with another woman and it was one of the main storylines for Douthit on Teen Mom OG last season. McKee fought for their relationship, and Douthit’s mother backed her up, saying she should think about her children and their future.

In October, McKee proposed to Douthit again and she accepted, knowing that it’s what her mother wanted. “God works in mysterious ways… We went to a marriage encounters program, which is a Christian based organization,” he wrote at the time. “I asked God to fully come into my life and that alone was worth attending.”

In her deleted post, Douthit said McKee had not changed, but she was glad they were together when her mom passed. “It really made my mom happy and I chose to forgive and trust God,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Angie Douthit, Mackenzie McKee’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts