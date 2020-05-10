Soul & R&B Icon Betty Wright Dies at 66

Betty Wright, the soul and R&B icon, has died at the age of 66.

Wright passed away on the morning of May 10, the singer’s niece confirmed to Heavy. Wright’s cause of death has not been made public. On her official profile on Universal Music’s website, it’s written that Wright “influenced a generation of female singer-songwriters and continues to influence the world of hip hop.”

Wright’s death comes a week after singer Chaka Khan had asked fans to pray for the Florida legend’s health. Khan tweeted, “Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays. “Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be.” In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka.”

Betty Wright-Tonight is the NightBetty Wright "Tonight Is the Night" Betty Wright Live 2008-03-14T04:10:26Z

Wright was born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, in December 1953. After beginning her career singing Gospel music with her family, Wright became a star in her own right in 1971 with the release of the song, “Clean Up Woman.” At the time of the song’s release, Wright was 18 years old. Other hits from Wright’s back catalog include the songs, “Shoorah, Shoorah,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “Where Is the Love,” which won Wright a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. In the 2000s, Wright would score further Grammy nominations after co-producing Joss Stone’s first two albums.

“Clean Up Woman” would later be sampled by Mary J. Blige on her hit “Real Love.” The song was also sampled by Afrika Bambaataa and Sublime.

During her life, Wright gave birth to five children, Aisha, Patrice, Patrick, Chaka, and Asher. On Christmas Day 2005, Wright’s family was struck by tragedy when her son Patrick Parker was shot dead at a holiday party in the Opa-Laka community in South Florida. He was 21 years old.

