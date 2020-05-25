Burger King’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Burger King will be OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re looking for a quick snack to hold you down on your way to a cookout, BK has you covered. However, the burger chain may have reduced, or possibly even extended hours on Monday depending on your location, so we always recommend calling your local restaurant to check the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat. Click here for to find a location nearest to you.

Certain locations may be closed, if they are located inside government buildings, but most locations will remain open on Memorial Day. Although the fast food chain doesn’t normally close down on federal holidays, Burger King is chain-operated and the hours are typically left up to the discretion of the franchise owner, so it doesn’t hurt to check with your local Burger King before making the trip.

Burger King specializes in burgers, specifically the “Whopper,” a signature sandwich which includes a beef patty, sesame seed bun, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion. BK is offering a variety of specials right now, including a $20 and $25 party bundle over Memorial Day weekend. For a full list of their specials, you can click here.

Most Burger King stores are open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays, with some restaurants remaining open later on weekends. You can find the hours and locations of your local Burger King here. Here’s what you need to know about Burger King’s holiday schedule, hours and history:

Burger King Remains Open For Most Major Holidays But Has Reduced Hours on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

According to Store Business Hours, Burger King remains open for most major and minor federal holidays, although the burger chain might adjust its hours of operation, depending on your location. “Burger King typically does not close for the holidays,” the site reads. “The restaurant chain operates on reduced hours during observed holidays. The observed holidays include Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.”

Most Burger King restaurants are OPEN on these holidays, according to Holiday Shopping Hours:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve & Day

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

As mentioned above, the majority of the restaurants are franchised, so holiday hours and schedules are often left up to the franchise owner’s discretion and may vary. However, the restaurants also operate under the guidance of the corporate headquarters, so there is some regular consistency between stores. Still, we recommend calling ahead to be sure of Burger King’s holiday hours.

Burger King is Taking Extra Precautions to Keep Customers Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Although the burger chain remained open throughout most of the COVID-19 epidemic, Burger King has been taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.

“The Burger King brand is closely monitoring the situation and taking important steps to help protect the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members,” the website reads. “To ensure the safety of our restaurant teams and Guests, Burger King Corporation is mandating that all managers on duty conduct wellness checks, including temperature taking, for each Team Member before every shift.”

