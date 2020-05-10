Feeding America Comedy Festival Lineup of Performers & Celebrities

NBC and the Weather Channel are joining forces Sunday, May 10 to bring some of the biggest names in comedy to everyone’s homes in an effort to raise money for Feeding America with a two-hour comedy festival. Here’s what you need to know about the lineup of comedians and the cause the special is supporting.

The Comedians

According to NBC’s press release, the comedians participating in the special include Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood, and Marlon Wayans.

The stand-up sets and comedy bits were pre-taped inside the stars’ homes, so if you’ve always wondered what the inside of Whoopi Goldberg’s $2.8 million West Orange, New Jersey mansion looks like, you’re in luck.

The Cause

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200+ food banks, making it America’s largest hunger-relief organization. All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest. You can also donate by texting MEAL to 91990.

Feeding America writes on Instagram of the special, “It truly takes a village! We’re so grateful for this incredible support — and for every single person who has donated to help their neighbors in need. Every dollar makes a difference! See you on Sunday!”

The Feeding America Comedy Festival airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the Weather Channel.

