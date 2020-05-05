‘At a Four Legged Table’ Riddle: Answer to the Viral Riddle Explained

Since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns, there have been a lot of riddles and puzzles trending online to challenge people. There is a new riddle now trending on social media called the “at a four legged table” riddle. Read the riddle here and find the answer and the explanation below. The riddle is:

At a four legged table, there are 1 grandma, 2 moms, 2 daughters and a granddaughter. How many legs are under the table?

If you’ve solved it or you’re ready to find out the answer to this viral riddle, keep reading.

The Answer to the Viral ‘At a Four Legged Table’ Riddle & Explanation

The answer to the riddle is 16. The riddle explains that there are six people sitting at the table, which means there are 12 human legs under the table. However, the table itself is a four legged table and these are naturally also under the table. Since the riddle doesn’t ask how many human legs are under the table, the furniture legs also have to be counted. That means the answer is 16.

Some sites are incorrectly giving the answer as 10. The explanation is that six people means there are six legs in addition to the four table legs. However, each person at the table has two legs each, so the answer cannot be 10.

Many Other Riddles Have Gone Viral Since the Coronavirus Lockdowns Started

There have been a lot of other riddles that have started trending since lockdowns began. In one riddle, there is a lock with a series of clues and you have to use the clues to find out the right combination to open the lock.

There are five hints to help you find the answer:

682: One digit is right and in its place

614: One digit is right but in the wrong place

206: Two digits are right but both are in the wrong place

738: All digits are wrong

380: One digit is right but in the wrong place

To get to the answer, it’s useful to start eliminating certain numbers. If you’re ready to see the answer of this viral riddle, keep reading. The answer to the riddle is 042. The fourth clue eliminates 7, 3 and 8 as possible numbers. The fifth clue means that the 0 is the right number but it is not in the right position.

The third clue means that the right digits, including the 0, are in the wrong place, which guarantees that the 0 is in the first position for the answer. The first and second clues eliminates the 6 as a possible answer because it’s in the same place for both clues. In the first clue, since 6 and 8 have both been eliminated, 2 is the right number and it’s in the right place.

The final number is solved with the second clue. The digit that needs to be solved is the second digit of the answer, which means the answer is 4 and not 1. The digit must be in the wrong place, so it can’t be the 1 which is already in the middle position. That makes the full answer 042.

