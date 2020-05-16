Fred Willard’s Cause of Death: How Did the Comedic Actor Die?

Fred Willard, a beloved comedic actor best known for his appearances in numerous Christopher Guest films such as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind, died on May 15, 2020. He was 86.

The sad news was confirmed by the actor’s only child, daughter Hope Willard. She tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working, and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

Willard’s representative Glenn Schwartz told Rolling Stone that his cause of death was natural causes. Willard’s wife of over 50 years, Mary Willard, died in 2018 at age 71.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with Willard in numerous of Guest’s films tweeted out her condolences. She wrote, “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.”

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

The four-time Emmy Award winner starred on numerous hit TV series throughout his career such as Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, Roseanne, and Modern Family. His film resume includes starring roles in the Anchorman movies, the voice of Shelby Forthright in WALL-E, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

There Was Speculation Concerning Willard’s Health After His ‘Modern Family Character Died

Phil Carries on His Father's 'Business' – Modern FamilyPhil (Ty Burrell) has been worried that his dad (guest star Fred Willard) had a dementia moment in the old grocery store that he used to own. When Phil questions him about it, he learns that wasn't the case. And when they keep talking, Phil's father also clears up an old worry of Phil's in this adorably loving conversation from 'Legacy,' season 11, episode 11 of Modern Family. Watch Modern Family WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-16T05:30:02Z

On Modern Family, Willard played the role of Frank Dunphy, the father of lead character Phil Dunphy, played by actor Ty Burrell. Willard appeared in 14 episodes between 2009 and 2019, and when his fictional character passed away on the long-running FOX series, his real-life frail appearance caused fans to worry.

Sources told Radar Online in 2019 that Willard was never the same after his wife died. “Mary was Fred’s everything,” a friend of Willar told the outlet. “He’s been a broken man since her death. He told friends, ‘I don’t know how I can go on without her.’

Another source said, “He was once one of the top comic actors in the business. But his illness and his grief have slowed him down considerably.”

READ NEXT: Rep. Justin Amash Officially Suspends Presidential Campaign