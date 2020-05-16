Rep. Justin Amash Officially Suspends Presidential Campaign

Congressman Justin Amash announced that he was ending his third-party presidential campaign in 2020. The U.S. representative of Michigan’s 3rd congressional district made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning.

The former Republican who was seeking the Libertarian party’s nomination for President tweeted, “Thanks for your support as I’ve been exploring a run for president as the potential nominee of the Libertarian Party. I’ve spent nearly three weeks assessing the race, appearing in media, talking to delegates and donors, watching the Libertarian Party’s convention plan unfold, and gathering feedback from family, friends, and other advisers.”

Rep. Amash On Potential Run For White House | Hallie Jackson | MSNBCCongressman Justin Amash (I-MI) joins Ayman Mohyeldin for his first national interview since launching an exploratory committee for a presidential run. Amash says he is considering running because he will “stand up to those in power” and give voters a chance to “vote for someone they want to win.” Aired on 4/29/2020. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: http://MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/Instamsnbc Rep. Amash On Potential Run For White House | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC 2020-04-29T16:02:17Z

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash continued. “This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome.”

Amash, 40, who has served in Congress since 2011 tweeted, “I continue to believe that a candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government grounded in liberty and equality, can break through in the right environment.”

Amash Explained How Coronavirus Has Greatly Shifted the ‘Playing Field in Politics’

The congressman supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, described how the coronavirus outbreak has shifted the playing field in politics. He tweeted, “This environment presents extraordinary challenges. Polarization is near an all-time high. Electoral success requires an audience willing to consider alternatives, but both social media and traditional media are dominated by voices strongly averse to the political risks posed by a viable third candidate.”

Amash continued, “The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people. Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising.”

Amash Continues to Champion the Libertarian Party



Amash, who’s married to wife Karen Amash, and has three children, worked as a lawyer before entering politics. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he earned a degree in economics from the University of Michigan and then went on to earn a JD from the University of Michigan Law School.

Despite suspending his big for President, Amash continues to champion the Libertarian party. He tweeted, “The Libertarian Party’s national committee members and delegates have worked diligently to organize the national convention… but lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me. We must address these issues as a party to ensure we maximize our potential.”

“I remain invested in helping the party realize these possibilities and look forward to the successes ahead,” Amash said. “If you aren’t already a member of the @LPNational, I encourage you to join me in becoming one so we can continue working together toward freedom, peace, and prosperity.”

READ NEXT: The Last Normal Photo Challenge Goes Viral on Twitter