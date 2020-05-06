The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/6/2020

Who is The Frog on Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Right now, we don’t have that answer, but we certainly have plenty of clues and guesses from the judges–Robin Thick, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy–to go off of. In fact, theres even a very popular fan theory that has been circulating around the web for weeks now.

Last week, Hunter Hayes was revealed to be The Astronaut. It was a guess that most fans had already pinned down. Before that, The Banana was sent packing, and it turned out to to be Poison frontman Bret Michaels, which was a person fans had also suspected toward the end of the competition.

The Frog has been one of the standouts this season, with the judges pegging The Frog as one of the contestants to beat. But before we get into possible guesses, lets talk about all the hints and clues The Frog has given us about his identity below. To avoid potential spoilers, please do not scroll to the bottom of the page.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

The frog sings"whatever it takes"by imagine dragonswho do you think is behind the mask #frogmasked #maskedsinger 2020-04-30T02:55:29.000Z

For his latest performance, The Frog danced to “Bust a Move” by “Young MC.” Like usual, the judges were out of their seats, dancing along with The Frog.

In his most recent clue package, The Frog showed a piece of French bread and a hawk, which was a popular clue with the judges. “This is the quarter-finals and your bringing your A-game. Every week you do not disappoint,” Jenny McCarthy said.

The Frog gave a mini clue when he said he wanted to win the Golden Mask for his kid.

For Frog’s “borrowed package,” the “Men in Black” brought out a model airplane. The panelists were stumped, saying that many celebrities fly in private jets.

There have been various clues about The Frog’s identity by this time in the series. Last week, The Frog showed more basketball clues in his package. This includes a jersey with a backwards number 23. The number 13 also popped up.

A few visual clues from the past were an ice cube tray, shampoo, a Japanese flag, a green bowtie, a $106 bill, a poster for the 1996 Olympics poster, and a typewriter that read CSI.

The Frog revealed he was surprised he had gotten this far and was intimidated to compete on a show that had “singer” in its title. Now that he’s made in toward the end, The Frog isn’t ready to give up. “This frog has his sight’s on the finale,” he said.

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | Season 3 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGERFrog performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | Season 3 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-27T01:38:27.000Z

For the first time, Jenny McCarthy guessed Anthony Mackie, going off the hawk clue that was shown in the package. She noted Mackie played Falcon in The Avengers. Robin Thicke stayed with Bow Wow. Ken Jeong, however, had a different theory. He went off the Footloose clue, and through three degrees of separation guessed Derek Hough.

For those who have been paying attention to the series, it’s probably not too much of a spoiler to say that the most popular guess for The Frog is Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss. The rapper memorably hosted the show 106 & Park, which correlates with the $106 bill clue.

The basketball references could be a nod to Bow Wow playing Calvin Cambridge in the 2002 film Like Mike. The rapper also appeared in CSI: Cyber, which could be connected to the typwriter clue.

Of course, Bow Wow isn’t the only guess. Scherzinger said The Frog could be Omarion several times. Other guesses from fans online have been comedian Kevin Hart, whose small stature would make sense for The Frog.

Celebrity guest judge Sharon Osborne proposed The Frog could be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro. She picked up on one of his clue packages where The Frog said he was going to “take it to the bank” and Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince character’s name was Carlton Banks.

Also potentially a clue for Ribeiro, the judges love to watch The Frog dance. The performer has confessed he’s not a professionally trained dancer, but Ribeiro arguably has one of the most identifiable dance moves with “The Carlton.”

To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?