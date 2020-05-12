Garry Marshall’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garry Marshall was an iconic film director and actor known for Happy Days, The Odd Couple and many other beloved shows and films. He died at the age of 81 on July 19, 2016, after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications, leaving behind a family who loved him deeply. Here is what you need to know about his children and family.

Many of Garry Marshall’s family members are famous. All three of his children work in the entertainment industry, and his son Scott is a film director. Garry and Barbara Marshall were married since 1965 until he died in 2016. She was right by his side when he fought throat cancer and had chemotherapy and radiation.

1. Garry Marshall Was Close with His Daughters, Lori & Kathleen

Garry Marshall Family Interview at Burbank International Film Festival 2016 Opening NightBionic Buzz attended the opening night of the 2016 Burbank International Film Festival. There we got to interview Hollywood Legend Garry Marshall's family his wife Kathleen Marshall (Daughter) Barbara Marshall (wife) and Scott Marshall (Son) Burbank International Film Festival was giving the family the spirit award and every year after this, the family will pick a film to give the award to at the festival. Garry Marshall passed away last July at the age of 81. He was a director, writer, creator, producer, & huge baseball lover. His credits include Beaches, Pretty Woman, Run away Bride, The Princess Diaries 1 & 2, Valentine's Day, The Odd Couple, Happy days, The Lucy Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, & much more. BIFF: http://www.burbankfilmfest.org/ Bionic Buzz http://www.twitter.com/BionicBuzz http://www.facebook.com/BionicBuzz https://www.instagram.com/BionicBuzz/ http://www.BionicBuzz.com Video Shot, Edited & Produced by Steve Sievers https://twitter.com/SteveSievers 2016-09-13T00:19:08Z

Garry Marshall’s two daughters, Lori and Kathleen, are successful and have families of their own.

Lori Marshall has two daughters: Charlotte and Lily. She’s a writer and journalist and was very close with her dad. She and Garry wrote two autobiographies together, including “My Happy Days in Hollywood.” They often did numerous interviews with a site called Grandparents.com. Lori said they had a lot of pets growing up and she referred to her pets as “siblings with tails.”

Garry Marshall’s other daughter, Kathleen Marshall LaGambina, co-owned Falcon Theater with her dad. She first started working in the entertainment business when she had small parts on Garry’s TV shows, Tolucan Times reported. The theater was later renamed the Garry Marshall Theatre after Garry Marshall died.

Kathleen said about her dad: “He’s a good, sweet guy! Working with him we have a really good time. He’s interesting and fun; as a dad he’s caring and supportive. With my Mom they are very normal, funny people so it wasn’t raucous; it was pretty calm.”

2. His Son Scott Marshall Is a Director & Actor

Garry Marshall, Penny Marshall, and Scott Marshall: Family Film SchoolPenny Marshall, her brother Garry Marshall, and his son Scott Marshall share what they’ve learned about filmmaking from each other over the years. Photos courtesy of: MLC, CBS Television, Touchstone Pictures (Disney), Miramax, Twentieth Century Fox, Capital Cities/ABC Subscribe and see Academy Originals first: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToAO Follow The Academy everywhere. Web: http://Oscars.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/theacademy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Th… Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Os… Tumblr: http://theacademy.tumblr.com 2015-07-20T17:20:52.000Z

Scott Marshall is a film director. Garry Marshall once said about his son: “I’d make him a little wooden airplane and he would take it immediately and burn it, and start to film it, flaming, crashing!”

Scott Marshall is married to Elissa and they have three children: Sam, Ethan, and Emma.

In one interview with Grandparents.com, Garry talked about what life was like as a grandparent. He said that Scott’s son Ethan once dropped an ice pop on the ground at the age of two and was just inconsolable. Garry said: “If they had an American Idol contest for best crying by a 2-year-old, Simon Cowell would hire him immediately.”

3. Garry Marshall’s Sister, Penny, Starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley’

Garry Marshall had many famous people in his family. His sister, Penny Marshall, made a name for herself starring in Laverne & Shirley playing Laverne DeFazio. In an interview with Grandparents.com, Garry said that when his sister Penny was a big star and his dad was a producer for Laverne & Shirley, he withheld Penny’s paycheck once because “she was fresh with me.”

After Laverne & Shirley, Penny went on to create films and amassed a net worth of $45 million. Garry and Penny often worked together over the years, even playing an old married couple on the movie Hocus Pocus.

In 2009, Penny was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer. In 2012, she was able to announce that her cancer was in remission. Penny died on December 17, 2018 at the age of 75 from cardiopulmonary failure and diabetes mellitus type 1.

Garry Marshall also had another sister, Ronny Hallin, who’s known for her work on shows like Happy Days, Step by Step, and Mork & Mindy. She’s also a casting director and producer. Ronny told Biography.com: “The Marshall family business works because the Marshalls are a family in business together. We each make up for the others’ weaknesses.”

4. His Mother Died in 1983 & His Father Died in 1999

Garry Marshall’s mother, Marjorie Marshall, was a tap dancer who owned a dance school, the LA Times reported. She appeared in the Happy Days episode called “Beauty Contest,” where she played a piano player named Mrs. Weiss. She had a great sense of humor and once jokingly told Garry that he had so many moles on his back, she could connect them with a pencil and make a picture.

Marjorie died of Alzheimer’s in 1983. Garry said in an interview with Grandparents.com that he first knew something was wrong with his mom when he picked her up from the airport and she was sitting on the baggage carousel, spinning with the luggage. She could remember the names of tap dancers but she forgot what pencils were called.

He said about his mom: “She still had joy at the end, because she could sit at a piano and belt out a tune from memory. That part of her mind still worked.”

Garry Marshall’s father, Anthony “Tony” Marshall, was a producer and executive director for many of his son’s TV shows, the LA Times reported. Tony Marshall died at the age of 92 in 1999.

5. Garry Marshall’s Niece Tracy Reiner Is an Actress

Garry Marshall’s niece, Tracy Reiner, is a well-known actress. She was born to his sister, Penny, when Penny was just 19. She ultimately took her stepdad’s name. She’s had roles in films like When Harry Met Sally, Masque of the Red Death, and Apollo 13, and she was Betty Spaghetti in A League of Their Own.

Garry Marshall has other nieces too, including Penny Lee Hallin, Judy Hallin, and Wendy Hallin. Penny worked as an editor on movies such as The Last Samurai, Unconditional Love, High Fidelity, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Home Alone 3. Judy also worked in film as a supervising coordinator for Winners & Losers and with many other crew roles on movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, San Andreas, and Life of Pi. Wendy Hallin is known for her crew work on movies such as Multiplicity, Outbreak, The Princess Diaries, and Runaway Bride.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates