What Gyms Are Open on Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25 this year, and many federally-run institutions and private businesses are closed in observance of the holiday. While Memorial Day normally would not be cause for a gym to be closed, things are different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This Memorial Day, there are some major gym chains with locations open; however, it depends on where they are located and the status of each state’s stay-at-home order.

Crunch Fitness Has Begun Opening its Locations in States Where the Stay-At-Home Order Was Lifted

As the stay-at-home order begins to lift in some states, Crunch gym locations across the US are beginning to reopen. For the locations that are opening, it is worth noting that there are social distance and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to members of their Tuscaloosa, Alabama gym (which reopened on May 13), Crunch explained that in addition to implementing measures including touchless entry and temperature checks, restricting the occupancy to 25% capacity, and increased cleaning, their hours of operation have been modified. For now, they said “We have temporarily changed our hours from 24/7 to 5AM to 11PM Mon-Fri and 7AM to 9PM Sat-Sun.”

Planet Fitness Locations, Under Normal Circumstances, Would Be Open With Regular Hours for Memorial Day

On Planet Fitness’s holiday schedule, they say that they are “Open regular hours for the holiday.” Many of Planet Fitness’s gym locations have not, however, opened up ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

A look at their Planet Fitness locator, with gyms across the country, indicates that the gyms are opening in a case by case basis, and only in states where the stay-at-home order has begun to lift.

24 Hour Fitness Remains Closed in Most States, but Texas Locations Have Begun to Reopen

A representative for 24 Hour Fitness told Heavy.com that, per state guidelines, no New York gym locations have opened, nor will they open until it is safe to do so. As of Memorial Day, the only state in which they have opened any locations is Texas.

Their Texas locations in McKinney, Arlington, Fort Worth Horne, Mansfield, and Castle Hills are currently open for business; additional locations in the Dallas and Houston areas plan to open on June 1.

Many Blink Fitness Locations Are Still Closed, but They Are Offering Virtual Training & Classes for Members

The majority of Blink gyms are located in New York and New Jersey, where stay-at-home orders deeming gyms as a non-essential business are still in effect. According to their COVID-19 updates, Blink locations in Jacksonville, Florida, Houston, Texas, and Dallas Fort Worth, Texas have opened with revised hours and limited capacity.

For Blink members whose gyms have no opened, Blink is offering virtual classes and training sessions so that customers can continue to workout from the comfort and safety of their own homes. By downloading the Blink app, members have access to video workout content and coaching, as well as additional health and wellness guides (such as meal prep).

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Winner 2020: Who Won Season 3?