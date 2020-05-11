Jake Gyllenhaal’s House: Where He & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Call Home

On May 11, the state of New York is coming together for the COVID-19 coronavirus benefit Rise Up New York! The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and some of New York’s biggest musicians, actors and entertainers will be taking part in the event. The virtual benefit will be raising funds to combat the coronavirus.

The Robin Hood Foundation and IHEARTMEDIA are putting on the event, and according to Robin Hood:

“One hundred percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more — helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.”

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a longtime New Yorker, is a part of the lineup for the benefit. He’s currently dating IMG Worldwide Model Jeanne Cadieu, and they live with each other in New York City.

According to The Daily Mail, Gyllenhaal and Cadieu first got together in December 2018, and are rarely seen out together. Cadieu was born and raised in Paris, France, and her modeling career primarily takes place in New York, according to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know about Gyllenhaal and Cadieu’s New York City home:

Gyllenhaal Has a Beautiful Condo in New York City’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Gyllenhaal’s condo is located in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City. The development is known as the “dorm of the rich and famous” according to Home Stratosphere. Some of the actor’s neighbors include singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, actress Jennifer Lawerence and singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

The building that Gyllenhaal’s condo is in was once a bookbindery, the outlet reported. His condo is located on the fifth floor of the building, and it’s 3,000 square feet featuring three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

When the building was converted into a living space, the exposed beams were kept, which gives the condo a rustic look. The condo is an open floor plan with wooden arch windows that allow in a lot of natural light.

Here are photos of the condo building:

Cadie Currently Attends New York City’s Columbia University

On April 23, Cadieu posted a “Throwback Thursday” image on Instagram with her at Columbia University in New York City. In the caption, she wrote: “Zoom is nice but it ain’t nothing like the real thing. Miss my community @columbia Stay safe. Stay inside.”

Gyllenhaal also attended Columbia Univesity but dropped out after two years to focus on his acting career.

