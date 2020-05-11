Jonathan Pierce Dead: Gospel Singer Dies at 49

Jonathan Pierce, the Nashville-based Gospel singer, has died at the age of 49. A friend said in a Facebook post that Pierce died while recovering from heart surgery.

Pierce was born Jonathan Pierce Hildreth in Odessa, Texas, in November 1970. Pierce relocated to Nashville shortly after graduating high school in order to further his music career. Pierce largely retired from music in the early 2000s to focus on his interior design career following the release of his album For You. In this career, Pierce spent time as the lead designer on CMT’s Ultimate County Home in 2003. Pierce operated his design business, Pierce & Company, in Nashville.

Pierce Said That He Credits the Church With ‘Everything’ In His Life

Jonathan Pierce – One Love
Released: Oct 10, 1995 Curb Records

During his career, Pierce spent time as the lead singer of The Imperials and as part of the Gaither Vocal Band. In 2000, Pierce’s solo album, Sanctuary, made it to number 35 on the Billboard Top Contemporary Christian Albums chart.

In January 2016, Pierce told Christian music news site Hallels, “The church has to be credited with everything, what I’ve done, who I am. That’s where I got my vocal experience and passion [for music].” In the same feature, Pierce said that it was Naomi Judd who discovered him and brought him to the attention of The Imperials.

One Friend Referred to Pierce as a ‘Brilliantly Talented Artist & Always a Friend’

Jonathan Pierce – I Believe in Christ
Music video by Jonathan Pierce performing "I Believe in Christ".

Pierce’s friend, Paul Ciupek, said in a Facebook post on May 10, “Just heard that Christian artist Jonathan Pierce has passed away. Complications from heart surgery. God brings comfort and mercy to his family.” Another of Pierce’s friends, and fellow singer, Jody McBrayer, said in a tweet, “So extremely sad to hear about the tragic passing of Jonathan Pierce. Praying for all of his family and loved ones today. He was a brilliantly talented artist and always a friend.”

Pierce Said the Goal of His Concerts Was to Help the Audience Understand What Christ Wants Them to Do

Bill & Gloria Gaither – I Bowed On My Knees [Live]
Jake Hess, Terry Blackwood, Ivan Parker, Sue Dodge, Guy Penrod, Jonathan Pierce, Larnelle Harris, Jessy Dixon, Mark Lowry – Official Video for 'I Bowed On My Knees [Live]'

In December 1999, Pierce took his talents to musical theater appearing in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Pierce said in a 2001 interview with Crosswalk, the singer spoke about his performance style saying:

I am me and that’s what I want to be – me. A concert is filled with me telling stories about myself and others I know. It’s like when you’re trying to help get people through the night with a fever – whatever I can do to help them understand what Christ wants them to do.

Pierce Was Married to Writer Denise Jones Between 1995 & 2007

Pierce was married to Denise Jones between 1994 and 2007. In a 2005 interview with Cross Rhythms, Piece said that Jones co-wrote six songs on his album, Sanctuary. Pierce said of his then-wife, “Denise is a great lyricist. She’s been really good for me because I’ll have these thoughts and I’ll write them down. Then she’ll help me fine-tune them. There is that disagreement every once in a while. After a few minutes you realize, ‘you know, it really doesn’t matter.'”

Jones is a writer and novelist who graduated from the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism. In an October 2005 interview with Crosswalk, Jones said that the lead character from her fictional novels, Savannah, is a huge fan of Jonathan Pierce’s music. The character was named as Jones is a native of Savannah, Georgia.

