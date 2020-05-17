How to Vote for Just Sam on ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Finale

Samantha Diaz, aka Just Sam, a 20-year-old from Harlem has made it into the Top 7 during Season 18 of American Idol. The performer, who fine-tuned her skills by singing in and around New York City’s subway system, now needs America’s vote more than ever to win the reality talent competition.

Voting live on Sunday night is huge because the Season 18 champion will be announced at the end of tonight’s finale episode. If you want to see Just Same be named the winner of American Idol, there are three different ways to cast your vote:

First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Just Sam, text “19” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for Just Sam by texting “19” when prompted.

Even though Just Sam Lives in New York, she’s decided to stay in Los Angeles throughout the coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep a safe distance from her grandmother. After earning a spot in the Top 11, Just Sam sang Bill Withers’ classic, “Grandma’s Hands.”

You Can Vote For Just Sam Up To 10 Times



If you believe Just Sam should be crowned this season’s American Idol champion, you don’t have to limit yourself to just voting for her once. While you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you have more than one favorite, you can also make all 10 of your votes go to Just Sam.

Before the finale, Just Same told Billboard, “I am so grateful to have made it as far as I have and honored to be headed into the finale! That is winning to me!”

What Viewers Can Expect To See On Sunday Night’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Episode



Because this is the finale episode of Idol, the reality competition show is planning an epic night of performances. The official synopsis on ABC’s website reads:

Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted American Idol title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official American Idol single. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season! In the first TV performance of “We are the World” in 35 years, former Idols and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join Lionel Richie to close the show with an Idol family performance dedicated to all the families at home around the world.

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform with the Top 11 to perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs. Lauren Daigle and Top 5 finalists will sing, “You Say.” Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform “Bless The Broken Road,” while the show’s judges, Luke Bryan will sing his new single, “One Margarita,” and Katy Perry will perform her new single “Daisies.”

