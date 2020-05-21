Kandi Burruss Is the Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

During the season 3 finale of The Masked Singer on May 20, the Night Angel finally took off her mask, revealing herself as…

…Kandi Burruss!

Burruss is best known as a television personality, businesswoman, actress, and former member of the vocal group X Scape.

Kandi Burruss as the Night Angel made Masked Singer history as the first woman to win the golden mask trophy as a season champion. After she took off her mask, she told the judges “I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back up.” She reflected on the competition as a great opportunity to rebuild her faith in herself as a performer and singer, something she had stopped persuing in her career.

After her win was revealed, Burruss was finally able to celebrate the victory on social media. In an Instagram post, she wrote “I finally can stop keeping secrets!!!!! I’m so thankful for this opportunity to be on @maskedsingerfox & I’m extremely excited to represent women & win the trophy!

The Night Angel’s Clues Throughout the Season Pointed to Her Celebrity Identity

If you were paying close attention all season to the Night Angel’s clues, you may have guessed her celebrity identity before she took her mask off.

Some of the visual items and objects associated with the Night Angel’s identity throughout the season included a castle, strawberry, a roaring fireplace, a white hand fan, a motel, ducks, and the number 4.

As the season progressed, the Night Angel opened up about her celebrity status and the trials and triumphs she’s faced in her career. At one point, she teased that several years ago “I was sitting in my room surrounded by other angels, but I was lost in the crowd.” She also said “Like an angel, I’ve felt deeply blessed my entire life.”

Before her finale performance, the Night Angel dropped a few more clues about her identity. She said “When I first got here, I was terrified of failure because for so long I convinced myself that I wasn’t enough.” She revealed a big clue about her identity, teasing “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses.” As a mother, she revealed that it was hard for her to encourage her kids to follow their dreams if she wasn’t following her own.

The Night Angel Stood Out as a Top Vocalist Throughout the Season

From her very first performance, the Night Angel impressed the panelists with her strong singing voice, and it only improved with each round of the competition.

Night Angel Performs "How To Love" By Lil Wayne | Season 3 Ep. 16 | THE MASKED SINGER

Night Angel secured her place in the finals with a cover of “How to Love” by Lil Wayne (who competed in season 3 as the Robot).

The Night Angel’s finale performance of “River Deep, Mountain High” was a show-stopper, so it’s no surprise that she won season 3 as the show’s first female champion. As the panelists praised her performance, the Night Angel tearfully told them “Your positive words have made me feel so good.”

The Masked Singer season 4 premieres in Fall 2020 on FOX.

