Does Laine Hardy Have a Girlfriend? Who Is He Dating?

Former American Idol star and singer Laine Hardy has won the hearts of many across the country but does he have a love of his own? Does Hardy have a girlfriend? Who is he dating?

According to Country Thang Daily, Hardy is dating a woman named Gracie Lee. On January 10, 2020, Hardy posted a photo of himself with Lee, wishing her a happy birthday. The caption with the photo on Instagram read, “I just want to come and say happy birthday to this amazing girl, she’s tough as nails and has helped me through so much. I love you & I hope you have an amazing day.”

In another Instagram pic, Hardy posted a photo with Lee and wrote, “Thankful for everything, at all times. BEYOND BLESSED!! Don’t take life for granted!!”

Gracie Lee Is a Longtime Friend of Laine Hardy’s

Married Celeb has reported that Lee is actually a longtime friend who found love with the American Idol singer. Hardy has posted several photos with Lee on his Instagram page, even dressing up with her for Halloween 2019.

In an April 15, 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, Hardy said that when it comes to his personal life, he likes to keep the focus on his career and doesn’t like to talk much about his dating relationships. He explained, “I’m focused on my career and stuff like that. I don’t like to make it public that much when it comes to my dating life, but I’m just working on my career and future right now. I’m 19 years old, so there’s plenty of time for that other stuff down the road.”

Sydney Becnel Is Laine Hardy’s Ex-Girlfriend

Becnel and Hardy dated during his American Idol days. Live Ramp Up reported that the two first appeared together in July 2018. According to Glamour Fame, Hardy and Becnel dated for over a year.

The last time that Becnel posted a loving photo of herself with Hardy was on May 20, 2019. And, the message she wrote with the post stated, “completely in love with this boy. I’m so proud of you! I love you!”

Becnel has moved on from Hardy and has posted photos of herself with a new man on her Instagram, with captions like “love you lots.”

Hardy Was Rumored to Have Dated Laci Kaye Boothe

There were previously rumors that Hardy was dating a fellow contestant on Idol when he was in the competition – Laci Kaye Boothe. Even Idol judge Katy Perry thought the two had chemistry. But, Hardy was dating Becnel and Boothe had a boyfriend, so there was no romance. When it came to dating rumors about the two, Boothe told Hollywood Life, “Everybody thinks it. But we’re still five years apart and we still have significant others.”

Hardy also spoke with Hollywood Life during the same interview and said, “The reason people probably think [we’re dating] is because we’re always, like, together! And we’re working on stuff. So I can see people thinking that.” Boothe went on to say that the rumors did make her boyfriend uncomfortable but that he was friendly with Hardy and they had a good relationship.

READ NEXT: Nick Merico: His ‘American Idol’ Journey So Far