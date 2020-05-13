The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Semifinals Clues & Guesses 5/13/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 semifinals air on Wednesday, May 13, featuring performances and new clues packages from the final 4 contestants. One of the remaining competitors is the Rhino, whose celebrity identity has remained elusive so far all season.

Here’s are the top clues we’ve learned about the Rhino, as well as the latest guesses made about his identity, from viewers at home and the celebrity panel.

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues for the Rhino this season have included a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, a blue wig, surfing, an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, a sandwich roll, the state Missouri on a US map, a stocking with coal in it, the Tennessee flag, a house, a bass clef, a seal wearing a bow tie, guitar picks, yoga, the number 100, spaghetti and meatballs, 3 little elephants, ballet slippers, a drawn turkey hand, a road sign referencing a $30 fine.

The word “FAITH” has also come up many times, both as a visual and in key phrases.

The Rhino has emphasized that meeting his wife was a major turning point in his life. He also believes “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.” During last week’s quarterfinals, the Rhino said he thought his episode 13 performance was a breakthrough for him as a competitor because “I was thinking about my wife the entire time. Before she came along I had some major struggles – personal and professional.”

The Rhino says he does “not enjoy long walks by the water.” The Rhino told the panelists “I’ve had some painful lows in my past. This show has been such a bright light for me. I’m so happy.”

The Rhino alluded to being on “the same track” as celebrity panelist Robin Thicke.

In the Rhino’s episode 13 clue package, he said “I need quiet, tranquility, serenity” before competing. He also teased that “Rhinos are solitary creatures.”

After presenting the panelists with a Navy hat, the Rhino told them “I have worn many different hats, but this one holds very special meaning.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Top Guesses

Barry Zito has been one of the top guesses among Twitter fans, and many are convinced that Zito is the man behind the mask.

In the quarterfinals, the Rhino sang “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers, and the judges guessed he might be Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, or David James Elliot.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

