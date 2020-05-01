Matteo De Cosmo Dead: ‘The Punisher’ Art Director Dies of COVID-19

Matteo De Cosmo, art director for television shows such as The Punisher and Luke Cage, has died at the age of 52. He died of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus on April 21 in New York, Deadline reported.

De Cosmo’s most recent project was the ABC drama Harlem’s Kitchen, which closed down production because of COVID-19. One of his colleagues, showrunner Zahir McGhee, said in a statement:

Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people. We will miss him. The entire Harlem’s Kitchen family extends our deepest condolences to Matteo’s wife, Aris, his son, Marcello, and the countless friends and family that mourn his passing.

De Cosmo was born in Italy on Apri 4, 1968. He leaves behind his wife Aris and his son Marcello.

Matteo De Cosmo Worked as an Art Director for Multiple Shows, Including High Profile ABC Studio Series

De Cosmo worked in multiple high profile ABC Studio shows. He was an art director on both seasons of Steve Lightfoot’s rendition of The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal. He also worked on 13 episodes of Cheo Hodari Coker’s Luke Cage.

The art director was a part of many TV series, including Emergence, Wu-tang: An American Saga, The Affair, Madam Secretary, Believe, Are We There Yet?, Chappelle’s Show, Cosmic Groove, Upright Citizens Brigade and Strangers with Candy.

In a statement to Deadline, ABC Studios said:

We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away. He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

READ NEXT: ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ashley Ross of Little Women: Atlanta Dies at 34