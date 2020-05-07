Meghan Trainor’s House: Where She & Husband Daryl Sabara Call Home

Celebrity Watch Party premieres on FOX on Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c on FOX. The episodes synopsis for the premiere teases “Celebrities and their families watch and react to the week’s most interesting television shows.” One of the celebrities participating is pop star Meghan Trainor, who is quarantining with her husband in their Los Angeles house.

Read on to learn more about where Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara live, and what they’ve been doing while practicing social distancing at home through the coronavirus pandemic.

Trainor Purchased a House in Toluca Lake for $4.9 Million in 2016

According to the Los Angeles Times, Meghan Trainor purchased her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles, California for $4.9 million in 2016. It appears that that is where she and her husband Daryl Sabara currently live.

The 6,700 square foot house has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, and amenities including a guest house, a swimming pool, and a spa. The house was owned by several big-name celebrities before it ended up becoming the home of Meghan Trainor. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green owned it previously; however, the house was originally built as Bing Crosby’s carriage house.

Meghan and Daryl were married in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in December 2018 (on Meghan’s 25th birthday). The wedding was small, with 100 guests; Trainor told People “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for.”

Trainor & Sabara Have Been Performing Live & Sharing Their Quarantine Updates on Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_f4466nBeU/

While they’ve been at home, Meghan and Daryl have taken to social media to keep fans updated on their quarantine activities and highlights. On Tik Tok, Meghan did a “Happy at Home” live show, which included performances from her and a special appearance from Daryl. At one point in the live, Meghan did Daryl’s makeup; after the live, she wrote on Instagram “How did I get so lucky? I married the prettiest hubby ever. I love you @darylsabara thank you for being my model and thank you to everyone who tuned into our first @tiktok live for #happyathome.”

For Billboard live at home, Trainor performed from her kitchen. Sitting cross-legged on the kitchen counter, she played the ukelele and sang “Wave.”

New episodes of Celebrity Watch Party air on Thursday nights at 8/7c.

