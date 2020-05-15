Mother Picture Riddle: Answer & Explanation for the Viral Riddle

A popular riddle known as the “Mother Picture” riddle has had many people scratching their heads trying to figure out the answer. The riddle features an image of two women sitting on chairs on opposite sides of a room with a child playing between them. The question asks people to figure out who the child’s mother is.

All of the clues to find the answer are in the image. There is no other text that will give a clue or the answer. Keep reading if you want to know the answer and explanation for the riddle.

Answer & Explanation for the Mother Picture Riddle

The answer to the riddle: the woman on the left is the child’s mother.

There are multiple clues in the picture that will lead you to this answer and most have to do with the demeanor of the women. First, the woman on the left does not have her legs crossed like the woman on the right. The woman on the left is also leaning forward. Both of these signs indicate the protective, maternal instinct of a mother.

Compared to the woman on the right, the woman on the left’s hands are more visible in the image, signifying that she is ready to intervene if her child needs it. The child is facing the woman on the left while he is playing — children facing their mother while they play can be a normal activity for many.

Lastly, both the mother and child have dark hair, which is in contrast to the woman on the right who has blond hair.

‘You Enter a Bedroom’ Riddle Answer & Explanation

Another riddle that has gone viral online is the “You Enter a Bedroom” riddle. The riddle asks the question: “You enter a bedroom. There are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom?”

Keep reading to find out the answer.

The answer to the You Enter a Bedroom riddle is 35.

The question is asking how many people are in the room, regardless of whether they are dead or alive. Whether someone is dead or alive, they are still a person, so the correct answer is 35.

There is an alternative answer to the riddle that depends on the way the reader interprets the question. In the You Enter a Bedroom riddle, the fact that there are 34 people in the bedroom is stated after the statement that you’ve entered the bedroom. So, someone could think that there are 34 people in the room only after you’ve entered.In that case, the answer would be 34.

READ NEXT: Barbra Streisand’s House: Where Her & Husband James Brolin Call Home