‘You Enter a Bedroom’ Answer: The Viral Riddle Answered & Explained

As many people around the world live in lockdown because of the coronavirus, individuals are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained. A riddle is a great way to pass the time, especially if it is a brainbuster.

A riddle has recently gone viral on social media coined: “You enter a bedroom,” and it has been a source of debate.

The riddle asks: “You enter a bedroom. There are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom?” This question has garnered a lot of different answers and conflicting theories.

If you are ready for the answer, then read on.

The Answer to the ‘You Enter a Bedroom’ Riddle

As mentioned, the answer to the “You enter a bedroom” riddled has created some arguments on social media.

If there are 34 people in the bedroom, and you enter it and kill 30 of them… there are 35 people in the bedroom.

The answer that many people have come up with is either four or five people. Individuals are coming up with the incorrect answer by subtracting 30 people from the initial 34 in the room. That number would give you four. And if you count yourself, the answer would be five.

However, the question is asking how many people are in the room. The question isn’t how many people are alive or dead. Whether someone is alive or dead, they are still a person. So, the correct answer is 35.

The Answer Has Been Hotly Debated on Social Media

