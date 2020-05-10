Mother’s Day Email Messages & Greetings for E-Cards 2020

Mother’s Day is finally here, but given the fact that the holiday must be celebrated amid coronavirus with social distancing guidelines enforced, the day may look a little different this year.

As opposed to spending quality time with mom, a number of families will be separated and will rely on email messages to convey just how much they appreciate mom. In general, some good ideas could be to discuss fond memories of mom, sharing a special lesson she taught you, listing major things she has done for you, and telling her you love her.

Read on for some other ideas of what you can write in your e-card to mom.

“Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s more than we can ever repay you!”

“Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times! What would we do without you?”

“To the best mother in the universe: Happy Mother’s Day! You deserve all the love, care, and support that you’ve lovingly given every day of my life. I love you!”

“Another beautiful woman once said, ‘When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.’ – Sophia Loren. Thank you for thinking twice a million times for me.”

– You’re by far the greatest mom in the whole world. I’ll make sure that today you feel loved, cared for, and pampered just to begin to return the favor. Happy Mother’s Day!

“Sorry if I drove you crazy sometimes. I only did it because I love you!”

“To my mom, my friend, my angel.”

“You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.”

“Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.”

“Out of all the moms in the world, I’m so glad that you’re mine.”

“Thank you for raising me in a time before you could post embarrassing pictures of me on social media.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to my greatest teacher, best friend, and cheapest therapist!”

“You taught me the importance of living in the moment and not taking anything for granted.”

“It was hard for me to accept that I can’t do everything, but you taught me that it’s okay to ask for help and lean on other people. My life is so much better because of that lesson.”

“Congrats, you did a great job raising me to be awesome!”

