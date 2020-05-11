Robert De Niro’s House: Where the Actor Calls Home

The state of New York is coming together on May 11 for the COVID-19 coronavirus benefit event Rise Up New York! The event is being put on by The Robin Hood Foundation and IHEARTMEDIA, and it will be hosted by Tina Fey. It will feature some of the biggest names from New York, including actors, entertainers and musicians.

All proceeds from the virtual fundraiser will go toward fighting the coronavirus and helping those that need it most. As reported by NBC, The Robin Hood Foundation stated, “One hundred percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more — helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.”

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro will be taking part in Rise Up New York! De Niro is a prominent New Yorker who was born in Manhattan. Here’s what you need to know about De Niro’s home:

De Niro’s Main Residence Is a Massive Estate in Gardiner, New York

The Raging Bull actor’s primary residence is a sprawling estate in Gardiner, New York, according to Velvet Ropes. He bought the property in 1997 and his 2,222 square-foot house sits on 98 acres of land. When he bought the estate, it only cost him $1.5 million, the outlet reported.

The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and it has 2,700 feet of water frontage on the Hudson River.

De Niro renovated an old barn into a 14,000 square-foot recreation center that includes a swimming pool, boxing gym, game room, film studio, sauna and steam room. There are other barns on the property as well, and they’re used as offices and workshops. The property has two guest houses and a tennis court.

According to Velvet Ropes, he also owns a home in Montauk, New York. Not much known is about the house, except that it is 2,278 square feet and it sits right on the beach. Its estimated value is around $8 million.

De Niro Lived in a Beautiful Manhattan Penthouse

In 2012, De Niro moved into a lived in a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan’s West Village, according to the outlet. In 2015, De Niro put the home back on the market for $39.5 million dollars, the website reported.

The penthouse is 11,000 square foot open concept with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It’s two-stories tall with massive windows and views of the city and an interior courtyard. The living room has a fireplace, and the master bedroom has a double walk-in closet as well as an en-suite bathroom.

Other amenities in the West Village penthouse include a library, home office, steam room, formal dining area and an outdoor area, according to the outlet.

Here is a video featuring photos of the penthouse:

Robert De Niro | Robert De Niro’s House Tour-2019(Inside & Outside)Robert De Niro | Robert De Niro’s House Tour-2019(Inside & Outside). Thanks For Watching…………..:) Please SUBSCRIBE mY Channel…………….:) For More Videos………………..:) To Watch Our More Videos: Jamie Dornan | Jamie Dornan's House Tour-2019(Inside & Outside) | Hollywood Homehttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=DBWpag-OR0w The Great Khali | The Great Khali's Family-2019https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=RWIlkUCJhMk Roger Federer's Family Vs Rafael Nadal's Family | Whose family more perfecthttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=4w02UFP1nb Amazing!!!!! From Fat To Strong Muscular | Body Transformations-2019https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=vD8-dqP6YJE The Rock | The Rock's Lifstyle -2019https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=dpcEWJhvmsA Scarlett Johansson | Scarlett Johansson's House Tour-2019(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=GxgDwLOCCJ8 John Cena | John Cena's Lifestyle -2019https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=oGDFJcrnwJc Norah Jones | Norah Jones House Tour In New York-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=QR5W3a0R6Jw Dannii Minogue | Dannii Minogue's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Hollywood Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=cu0RYRhxKUc Mike Tyson | Mike Tyson's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=jfoF0w-6294 Charlie Sheen | Charlie Sheen's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Beverly Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Wyxm40e7Aac Khloe Kardashian | Khloe Kardashian's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=fo65Lak0MPY Judd Apatow | Leslie Mann | Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=WxW_hGt_iRI Kristen Wiig | Kristen Wiig's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | [$5.1 Million]https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=ygJNjw5ggyM Brad Pitt | Brad Pitt's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Hidden Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=_QlEiC-kn5Q Kevin Costner | Kevin Costner's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Hollywood Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=I6LRElH9LvI Robert Downey Jr | Robert Downey Jr's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=2G5mX8ZcD2k Nicole Kidman | Nicole Kidman's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Coz3c4fhN-E Celine Dion | Celine Dion's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=hR1uokPG1Fg Barack Obama | Barack Obama's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=CmvRBI5ZDdk Donald Trump | Donald Trump’s Luxurious House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=g2PP2KBo7_U Usher | Usher's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=kU1Idd2M9Sc Chelsea Handler | Chelsea Handler's House Tour-2018[$11.5 Million](inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=-hCIkf0PV1U Kylie Jenner | Kylie Jenner's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Hidden Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Lgr__UewHvM Rob Lowe | Rob Lowe's House Tour-2018($47 Million) | Montecito Mansionhttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=TKS-yvihoEU Zayn Malik | Zayn Malik's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) | Hollywood Hillshttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Z_gH7q81FeI Dwayne Johnson(The Rock) | Dwayne Johnson's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside) Hidden Hills Homehttps://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=yHOV2C3xfr4 Iggy Azalea | Iggy Azalea's House Tour-2018(Inside & outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Tea7W7I3q_U Christie Brinkley | Christie Brinkley's House Tour-2018(Inside & Outside)https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=TTDnfi6o62U 2019-04-17T18:20:52.000Z

READ NEXT: Matthew McConaughey’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home