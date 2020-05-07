Robert Herjavec’s House: Where His Wife Kym & Kids Call Home

TV personality Robert Herjavec is best known for being one of the five investors on Shark Tank and for marrying his Dancing With the Stars professional partner, Kym Johnson in 2016. He has three children from his previous marriage to Diane Plese, two daughters and a son, and two children from his current marriage.

FOX recently announced that Herjavec and Johnson will be some of the celebrities featured on the new show Celebrity Watch Party, which takes viewers “into the homes of celebrities and their families, as they watch and react to the week’s most interesting television shows.”

Here is what we know about Herjavec’s Los Angeles-area home.

The Herjavecs Live in the Hidden Hills Are of Los Angeles

Robert and Kym purchased a home in the Outpost Estates area of Hollywood Hills in 2017 for $6.7 million, according to Velvet Ropes. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house boasts 4500 square feet, an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a gorgeous view of the city.

Herjavec listed the house for sale in June 2019, according to Dirt, in order to buy a $15 million home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. This new family home boasts 13,000 square feet sitting on 1.7 acres, seven bedrooms, and nine bathrooms, according to TMZ, and this is the one in which they are quarantining, as evidenced by an Instagram post for his twins’ second birthday.

Herjavec, who is a born-and-raised Canadian, also used to own a home in the Bridle Path area of Toronto, Canada, which he bought for $7.5 million in 2000, according to the Toronto Star, but he put the house up for sale when he and Plese were in the middle of their divorce. The divorce proceedings also revealed that they owned a Florida vacation home, a cottage on Lake Rosseau in Ontario, and a country home in Caledon, Ontario, according to Toronto Life.

Herjavec Helped Out With a School Project During Quarantine

In another Instagram post, the Shark Tank star revealed that a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher from Palm Beach reached out to him because her students were doing remote presentations of their Shark Tank projects. So he jumped on to watch some presentations and wish them good luck with their work.

“I had to jump on and wish them well. And especially celebrate the amazing teachers who are going above and beyond to give back, deliver lessons, and connect with their students despite these difficult times. Super impressive kids and staff! Thank you for having me!! Do you have a teacher who has inspired you?? Tag them below!” writes Herjavec.

He also has been busy doing workouts using his dog as a weight. “Just making do with what’s around the house,” he says.

Celebrity Watch Party airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. The first week featured Herjavec, Rob Lowe, Curtis Stone, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symone, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, and Steve Wozniak. New celebrity guest stars will be announced each week.

