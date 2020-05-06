Robert Wagner’s Age & Height: How Old Is the Actor Today?

Robert Wagner was married to actress Natalie Wood in 1981 at the time of her death, which is the subject of HBO’s documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.” The actor is 90 years old and 5′11″ tall.

Wagner is a large part of the documentary, as he is asked multiple questions about the night in 1981 when Wood drowned off Catalina Island after an evening of drinking on their yacht alongside Christopher Walken.

The documentary was co-produced by Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and chronicles the effect her death had on her family and the public and includes multiple emotional bombshells according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wagner Has Been an Actor Over 50 Years

Wagner was born on February 10, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Hazel Alvera and Robert John Wagner Sr. He graduated from Saint Monica Catholic High School in 1949.

When Wagner was 19 years old, he began working with 20th Century Fox and Columbia in Halls of Montezuma, a 1951 World War Two film. He followed that up with The Frogmen and Let’s Make it Legal, which both released in 1951. His first starring role was in Beneath the 12-Mile Reef, which premiered in 1953.

Wagner continued starring in films throughout the 1950s and transitioned to television in the late 1960s. In 1967, he starred in It Takes a Thief, though he didn’t want to at the time.

Wagner’s film career was further boosted when he played Dr. Evil’s henchman Number 2 in all three Austin Powers films, which also starred Mike Myers. He has guest-starred in 10 episodes of NCIS and was set to be Charlie in the 2011 remake of Charlie’s Angels, though he had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Wood and Wagner Got Married in 1957

On December 28, 1957, Wagner married the then 19-year-old actress Natalie Wood. They separated in June 1961 and divorced on April 27, 1962.

Wagner then reconnected with an old friend, actress Marion Marshall, while working on location in Europe. They got married in 1963 and then divorced after eight years of marriage in 1971.

Wagner and Wood reconnected and remarried in 1972 after dating for six months. Their first and only child together, Courtney Wagner, was born on March 9, 1974 and Wood died in November 1981.

Wagner remarried once again to Jill St. John after eight years of dating in May 1990. He is now a grandfather to his daughter’s son Riley John Wagner-Lewis.

Wagner has been most recently been seen in the films The Hungover Games (2014), Lend a Hand For Love (2016) and What Happened to Monday (2017).

HBO’s documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” premieres on May 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. and is rated TV-14, as it may be unsuitable for children under the age of 14. In the documentary, Wagner talks with his stepdaughter Gregson about the night of Natalie Wood’s death.

According to USA Today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department labeled Wagner a “person of interest” when it reopened the investigation of Wood’s death in 2018, and Wagner has also been accused of foul play by Splendour deckhand Dennis Darven and Wood’s sister, Lana.

Wagner’s spokesman told USA Today that those two should be embarrassed by their actions, saying “They are despicable human beings, capitalizing on the accidental death of a beloved member of the Wagner family. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

