What Time & Date Will ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

It’s almost time for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? The new season is releasing sooner than you might think, but sadly this is also going to be the last season for the series.

All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time on Friday, June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, June 5, 2020. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, June 5 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:

Release Times in the U.S. (June 5)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (June 4)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (June 4)

Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why Season 4 will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.

Here Are Some Previews for Season 4

There will be 13 episodes this season, as with the last three seasons. The titles of the episodes haven’t been released yet. Netflix also told Heavy that they weren’t releasing any screeners for Season 4 to any members of the media early, so everyone will be watching the new season when it premieres at the same time.

Here’s a trailer for the final season.

Netflix describes the final season this way: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.”

Here’s a video about saying goodbye to the series.

Spoilers are below for Season 3.

Last season we learned the identity of who killed Bryce and why everyone’s covering it up. In the 13 Reasons Why finale, we saw a scene where Alex’s dad, Bill Standall, is burning something. He throws something in a paper bag into a trashcan and sets it all on fire. This is right around the time he also had a mysterious scene with Alex that may or may not have indicated that he was in on their big secret. Some believe he was burning Alex’s clothes, which may have evidence about Bryce’s death.

We also learned that weapons were dredged up from the river, and Winston knew that Monty was with him and could not have possibly killed Bryce.

Some fans even still believe that Monty isn’t dead. His death was never seen on screen. He was arrested for sexually assaulting Tyler and put in jail. He had a terrible meeting with his dad, who spit on him. Then later, we’re told that he was killed in jail. The person who killed Monty was never revealed and we weren’t shown the scene where Monty died. Monty’s funeral was never shown either. Instead, it sounds like a random person in the jail killed Monty and he was found dead. His killer was never caught.

As the season came to a close, many viewers couldn’t help but wonder if maybe Monty wasn’t actually dead. They pointed out how we didn’t see his body or actually see him die, unlike Bryce and Hannah. The lack of a death scene, viewers said, makes them suspicious.

After Monty’s death was revealed and the big coverup happened, Winston told Ani that Monty didn’t deserve to be blamed for a murder he didn’t do, even after his death.

When it releases, you can watch Season 4 on Netflix here.

