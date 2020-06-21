Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz Compound Boasts 80,000 Square Feet

Brad Pitt’s house is, unsurprisingly, an amazing Los Angeles area bachelor pad. Ahead of his special guest appearance on United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes on CBS, here’s what you need to know about where the Oscar winner lives.

Pitt Has Been Forming His Compound For Years

According to the Daily Mail, Pitt lives on a massive compound in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. He first bought a property there in 1994 for $1.7 million and has since been buying up surrounding properties to make one giant estate.

Aerial photos of the property show off a skate park, a pool, a treehouse, and a slide for the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The Daily Mail reports that the entire compound is made up of five different houses and boasts 80,000 square feet of living space.

Pitt Helped Design His Hollywood Hills Home

But the compound isn’t Pitt’s only property in the Los Angeles area. According to ELLE Decoration UK, Pitt worked with the GRAFT design studio, founded by Lars Kruckeberg, Wolfram Putz, and Thomas Willemeit in 1998, to design a modernist Zen getaway in the Hollywood Hills.

“The aim was to create a clean, well-functioning, and flexible space with a sense of generosity and a harmonious atmosphere,” said Kruckeberg.

He told the magazine that they used mica stone for the walls, floors, and ceilings, with small areas of pine flooring. They also made “Swiss army knives” walls, which Kruckeberg said are walls with hidden shelves and cupboards that keep a room looking clean and uncluttered.

As for furnishings, he said Pitt did all of that himself.

“We didn’t need to lift a finger. Brad is known for his extensive collection of modern designs. He could furnish a museum,” said Kruckeberg.

Photos of the home can be seen on the GRAFT website, which describes Pitt’s house as “a contemporary fusion of traditional Japanese and European proportional systems. The Chigaidana of Japanese furniture is grafted with the European idea of the golden ratio. These genetic codes penetrate each other and create a new design language in its syntactical, semantic and phenomenological components.”

Prior to creating this modernist retreat, Pitt had a beach house in Malibu that he sold in 2011, according to the Huffington Post.

The Grammy Special is a Cross-Country Road Trip

Hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, this musical tribute will feature special appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, plus performances by Connick Jr., Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty.

The special will celebrate essential workers all across America as Connick Jr. and his daughter take a cross-country road trip in an RV “to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.

The Connicks’ journey will begin at their home in Connecticut as they make their way to New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo “listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.”

The two-hour special event culminates in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with moving musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

