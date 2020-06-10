Charity Pierce weighed 778 pounds when viewers first met her in 2015 on Season 3 My 600-lb Life. TLC is airing a re-run of her episode on June 10, so fans might be wondering where the reality star is today and how far she’s come with her weight loss journey over the years.

The description of her episode, titled “Charity’s Story,” reads, “Charity weighs nearly 800-lbs. Suffering from flesh-eating bacteria and fat deposits, she is unable to function without help form her family. When unexpected bad news threatens her weight loss journey, she must decide if she can continue.”

Here’s what we know about the reality star, her journey with Dr. Now, and where she is today. (Warning: some spoilers on Charity’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!)

Charity Dealt With a Series of Devastating Setbacks During Her Journey With Dr. Now

VideoVideo related to charity pierce update on my 600-lb life 2020-06-10T18:47:59-04:00

Charity, who eventually found tremendous success with her weight loss journey, sadly dealt with a series of devastating setbacks throughout her time with Dr. Now. Not only did the reality star have to deal with the death of her mother, she found out her fiancé cheated on her with her sister, so the deck was stacked against Charity from the beginning. She also worried about her daughter Charly, who appeared to be on the same path that Charity was regarding her weight.

Despite the numerous obstacles Charity dealt with throughout her journey, the reality star persevered and lost 100 pounds in the beginning, which was enough to have her approved for gastric bypass surgery. Unfortunately, just after she came out of surgery, she found out her mother died and was unable to even attend the funeral due to travel restrictions from the operation.

Although she found out her fiancé had an affair with her sister Dusty shortly after, Charity leaned on her daughter for support, and the two women worked hard to keep losing weight. Charity was eventually approved for skin-removal surgery and even had a 20-lb tumor removed in the process. She had another setback when she overdosed on painkillers, and although Dr. Now refused to approve any more surgeries, Charity continued focusing on her health and wellness.

She Lost 513 Pounds Over the Years But Was Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer in 2019

During her Where Are They Now? episode, Charity was down a staggering 513 pounds! She weighed 265 pounds when TLC caught up with her, and she has continued to shed weight, according to her Facebook page, where she periodically updates fans on her life today. She often shares updates on her journey and has shared a plethora of progress pictures over the years; her most recent update was on May 22, where she shared several before and after photos with fans.

Although Charity is one of the most successful weight loss stories in the history of My 600-lb Life, the reality star is still dealing with a series of setbacks, including a drinking problem and a deteriorating relationship with her daughter Charly, according to Distractify. She also shared an update on her health in March 2020, where she broke the news that she had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in December last year.

“To update everyone.. I found out at Christmas time that I have kidney cancer,” Charity wrote on Facebook on March 22. “It devastated me bc my mom passed away from brain cancer. So since Christmas I’ve had high anxiety and lots of panic attacks. After lots of testing and a million doctor appointments they figured out the cancer was only in my kidney. The next step was to get my kidney removed as soon as possible before it had a chance to spread to other organs in my body. So on March 2 my kidney was removed. And now I’m recovering at home trying to heal. I just hope the future has something good in store.”

Charity hasn’t shared much since her last progress post in May, but we’re hoping to get an update on her kidney cancer and weight loss journey soon. With the incredible transformation she’s made over the years, we’re also crossing our fingers for another follow-up episode on My 600-lb Life, where she can continue to inspire viewers and fans with her story.

My 600 Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can find more coverage and updates on the cast and subjects here.

READ NEXT: ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ Deaths: Remembering the Cast Members Who Have Passed Away