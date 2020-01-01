My 600 Lb Life Season 8 Premiere Date & Schedule

My 600 Lb Life, TLC’s hit reality series following morbidly obese patients and their struggle to lose weight, premieres tonight, January 1 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Season 8 features a different subject each episode as they work closely with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and attempt to shed some weight and get their lives back on track.

For those who are new to the series, My 600 Lb Life follows dozens of participants while documenting the “life-saving, but traumatic experience of surgery, the ups and downs of struggling with addiction and dependence, and the inevitable impact that change has on personal relationships,” according to the TLC description.

Here’s what you need to know about the highly-anticipated 8th season of My 600 Lb Life, including the title and synopsis of each episode and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC

Sneak Peek: My 600-lb Life Season 8

Each season of My 600 Lb Life varies in how many episodes the network airs; Season 7 consisted of a whopping 27 episodes, while Season 6 only had 16. Season 5 was another longer season, clocking in at 22 episodes, so fans can expect a fairly long eighth season as well, even if TLC only sticks to 16 episodes.

You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below:

SEASON 8.1, JOHN & LONNIE’S STORY: “John and Lonnie are two brothers from opposite ends of the spectrum. For years estranged, the brothers are now brought together by a common goal to lose weight while they still can.” (airs January 1, 2020)

SEASON 8.2, LINDSEY’S STORY: “Lindsey had it all: a white picket fence, a loving husband, a great job. But now her food addiction is threatening to ruin everything. And as she embarks on a weight loss journey to save her life, is her husband a support or an addict himself?” (airs January 8, 2020)

Each new episode will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 8 premiere; there are no episode descriptions for the next few episodes on TLC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will release a full schedule of the new season as soon as more information is known.

Keep Reading for an Exclusive Look at the First Episode of Season 8

In a first look at the Season 8 premiere of My 600-Lb. Life shared by People, brothers John, 35, and Lonnie, 36, take their first steps toward shedding some weight and getting healthy, which includes finding out how much they weigh.

“Neither of us have ever been able to get weight loss surgery and it’s gonna take something drastic like that to give me a John a fighting chance to lose all the weight we need,” Lonnie says in the clip above, as the pair visit with Dr. Now and look into the possibly of getting gastric bypass surgery. Lonnie is 612.7 pounds at the start of his journey, while his brother John weighs in at 686.5 pounds.

“This trip is one of hope for me and I’m glad we’re both doing it because I want both of us to get healthy so we can be part of each other’s lives for a long time,” Lonnie adds, noting how difficult the process will be for both of them.

Be sure to tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch new episodes of My 600 Lb Life. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your M600LL coverage, and more!

