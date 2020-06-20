WATCH: Scary Moment D.L. Hughley Passes Out Mid Stand-Up Routine

Darryl Lynne “D.L.” Hughley was in the middle of performing his stand-up routine at Zanies Comedy Night Club in Nashville, Tennessee on June 19, when the comedian suddenly passed out and fell to the ground.

Hughley, 57, can be heard saying, “They were immigrants,” before his voice trails off and the audience starts gasping. Someone quickly runs out on stage to assist Hughley, but he slides off his stool and hits his head on the stage floor. Two men are then seen dragging Hughley off the stage.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

A video of the scary incident quickly went viral on Twitter with fans sending out their prayers that he’s okay.

Lord have mercy prayers for D.L. Hughley — Check my Credentials (@LexBunny) June 20, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about DL Hughley. I’m praying he’s okay. — Subhah (@Subhah) June 20, 2020

that video is terrifying. I hope DL Hughley is okay 🙏🏼 — Chris Garcia (@_chrisgarcia) June 20, 2020

Prior to the show, Hughley was hyping his performance on Instagram. He shared a clip from The Jeffersona and wrote, “Got your white friends showing OUT on #Juneteenth 🤣🤣🤣 #TeamDL.”

Hughley, one of the original four “Big Kings of Comedy,” is a prolific writer, actor, and producer. He’s starred in numerous films such as Inspector Gadget, Scary Movie, Spy School, and just wrapped working on Timothy Scott Bogart’s upcoming film, Spinning Gold. Off-screen, he’s been married to wife Ladonna since 1986 with whom he shares three children.

DJ Vlad Tweeted That Hughley ‘Is Okay’

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

Thankfully, DJ Vlad, a popular YouTube journalist whose real name is Vladislav Lyubovny, tweeted out an update on Hughley later in the evening. He wrote, “DL Hughley is okay. I just spoke to him.” While he didn’t go into any detail, it was reassuring to learn that The Hughleys star was not in any grave danger following the incident.

Update: I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR. https://t.co/iIE8pO0o1O — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) June 20, 2020

Comedian Jay Washington also heard that Hughley is on the mend. Washington tweeted, “I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR.”

Hughley Has Been an Extremely Vocal Activist Amid the Black Lives Matters Protests



One look at Hughley’s Instagram page, and it’s clear that he’s been following every development and incident following the death of George Floyd. While promoting his new book, Surrender, White People! Our Unconditional Terms for Peace, on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, he opened up about the current state of the nation, and the removing statues of confederate leaders.

“If we want people to see our struggle and come to our aid, we need to do it when it’s not necessarily our fight either,” Hughley said. “To say it’s America and Black people have had a very violent relationship, but it’s like a marriage where you’ve had a violent relationship, but you’ve decided to move on, but the brutalizer wants to keep all the images of the damage and terror and brutality.”

Hughley was particularly passionate about the need for Washington D.C’s football franchise to change the team’s name.

“And, the Redskins, it’s just as disgusting, and just as denigrating as the N-word in my estimation,” he said. “And I think that if we stopped playing for them, we stopped supporting their gang. Let me tell you, without Black people, football would be rugby. And it is one of the clearest examples of how powerful we are.”

In 2018, Hughley published a book titled, How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People, which became a New York Times Bestseller. His First New York Times bestseller was published in 2017 – Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years.

READ NEXT: WATCH: PGA Golfer Harold Varner III Says ‘Oh, F*** Me’ After Bad Shot