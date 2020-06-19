WATCH: PGA Golfer Harold Varner III Says ‘Oh, F*** Me’ After Bad Shot

PGA Golfer Harold Varner III was playing in Round 2 of the 2020 RBC Heritage Tour on Friday, June 19, when his hot mic caught him using an expletive on live TV. After a bad shot, the 29-year-old golfer can be heard saying, “Oh, f*** me,” as the ball sailed into the hazard.

Varner was playing the 18th hole when the moment was caught on camera. With no fans in attendance at the tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the players’ mics aren’t being drowned out by cheers.

Needless to say Harold Varner III was not happy about this shot. ⛳️ 😡 pic.twitter.com/ctUqU0ZKtn — PGA Golf Insider (@PGAGolfInsider) June 19, 2020

Fans didn’t seem to mind the expletive language. One Twitter member wrote, “I’m loving golf with no fans, and mics so close to the players. Harold Varner III just yanked one into the hazard, “Oh, f*** me.” Another user online tweeted, “Harold drops the F-bomb after missing the green at 18 Face” with the tears of joy face emoji. “Gotta love it.”

The RBC Heritage Tour is being played on the Harbor Town Golf Links course. The winning purse is set a $7.1 million. Varner is currently in 101st place. Leaders at the top of the scoreboard on Friday afternoon include Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Connors.

Television coverage of the RBC Heritage Challenge can be viewed on the Golf Channel from Thursday to Sunday, and on CBS from Saturday to Sunday.

Who’s Expected to Win the 2020 RBC Heritage Tour?

While the players with the best odds to win are Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), and DeChamabeau (15-1), John Rahm (16-1), this year’s RBC Heritage Tour is different from years past due to the delay in play forced by COVID-19. Typically, RBC Heritage is played immediately after The Masters, which means some of the biggest names in the PGA choose not to participate, opting out in order to rest.

This year’s tournament is packed with all the major players itching to get back onto the green after such a long forced break. Enter Rickie Fowler (50-1), Bubba Watson (50-1), and Brooks Koepka (40-1).

However, odds and picks to win can be taken with a grain of salt as part of the magic of sports is that anything can happen. Last year’s winner, C.T. Pan won the RBC Heritage after entering the tournament as a 200-1 long shot.

Brooks Koepka Dropped the F-Bomb During the Charles Schwab Challenge Last Week

Brooks with the f bomb slip when Rahm holed out 😂😂😂 @BKoepka pic.twitter.com/LRLJJXLRJy — Spencer Sargent (@SpencerSargent1) June 11, 2020



Varner isn’t alone in dropping F-bombs. Just last week, when the PGA Tour returned for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, Brooks Koepka was heard telling partner Jon Rahm, “Pretty f***ing good there.” The comment was made just after Rahm chipped in for a birdie at the par-3 eighth hole.

Much like the RBC Heritage Tour on Friday, the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, took place without fans at the Colonial Country Club. And for better or worse, without thousands of fans cheering loudly during the tournament, much more of the players’ audio of the live broadcast can be clearly heard by viewers.

After Koepka’s expletive, sportscaster Jim Nantz said, “Well, we were hoping for better audio with no fans surrounding the course,” he said. “Apologize if anyone was offended by what they may have heard there.” Video of the F-bomb moment has since been cleared from social media.

