Did Hannah Quit ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’?

The yachting season has officially started on Below Deck Mediterranean, and it will be the last season for one of the stars of the show. Hannah Ferrier announced that she will not be returning in the next season, though reports of whether she was fired or quit vary.

Page Six reported that Ferrier was fired from the show, but the 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she quit before the season started.

“I think I’m probably done,” she told ET. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that].”

She also said she wanted the experience to be fun and enriching, and that she started yachting because she wanted to travel.

Ferrier Will Not Be Returning Next Season

Ferrier has been the Chief Stew on Below Deck Med since the premiere episode in 2016, but, like the Chief Stew on Below Deck, Kate Chastain, Ferrier has decided to call it quits, saying yachting is “a young people’s game.”

Page Six’s report says that two separate sources told them that Ferrier did not walk away from the show and her exit was due to being fired.

“Hannah’s crossed the line before” and “eventually went too far,” the source said.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, Ferrier said she planned to quit the show after season 5 from the beginning of the season. She explained that she needed the one final season to make sure she was making the correct choice for her future, though.

“I think it’s definitely different to any season the viewers have ever seen before when it comes to me,” Hannah admits. “That’s the thing that people don’t realize sometimes is like, you are in your head space and where you are, the way you’re acting is normal to you, but you never really know how that’s going to, you know, come across or appear.”

Ferrier Announced She Is Pregnant

In early June 2020, Ferrier announced she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend. She shared a photo of her growing baby bump first, writing “You are already my favorite adventure.”

As a follow-up, she shared another maternity photo on her Instagram. In the post, she gave out more information about her pregnancy and thanked fans and followers for the warm wishes and comments.

“I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!!” she wrote. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once. Thank you guys so much for the love and support.”

She added that Below Deck Med was an amazing journey and she got so much out of it, including her social media followers and fans.

Since the season wrapped, Ferrier has moved permanently to Sydney, Australia with her boyfriend.

“I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s good,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’d just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two.”

READ NEXT: Did John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Ever Date?