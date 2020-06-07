Did John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Ever Date?

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were the lead characters in the 1978 musical Grease. The leading couple never dated in real life, though. They have been friends since they met on set.

Grease depicts the story of two unlikely lovers in Sandy and Danny. The story takes place in the 1950s and the movie made more than $394 million worldwide and is still one of the highest-grossing live-action musicals of all time.

Stars of the movie have gone on to have successful careers in the music, TV and film industry, and the soundtrack has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Never Dated

Newton-John and Travolta are definitely not the lovers that they portrayed over 40 years ago in Grease. In a 2018 interview, Newton-John opened up about their relationship, which she said was more “sisterly” than anything else.

“We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen,” she said on the No Filter podcast.

“I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something,” she continued. “So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends.”

Travolta Reportedly Had a Crush on Newton-John When Filming

After the movie was released, Didi Conn, who played Frenchie, revealed that it was possible that Travolta had a crush on the leading lady during filming.

“Oh yeah, [he did like her]. What was so much fun was that most of us were older than the characters we were playing, so we just stayed in character all day long,” she said. “So there was an ongoing improvisation happening so the flirting… was fine. It was the context of the characters and the storyline.”

Both celebrities are happily married now. Olivia Newton-John is married to John Easterling, and John Travolta is married to Kelly Preston.

Weeks prior to filming Grease, Travolta lost his girlfriend to cancer. He was dating the actress who played his mother in the film The Boy In the Plastic Bubble, Diana Hyland, and she died just a few weeks before production on the musical began.

Travolta Has Supported Newton-John Through Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John has been battling breast cancer, and though she said she’s doing well in 2019, she has not offered many updates on her life yet. She has said, however, that she’s doing well.

Her Grease co-star has been there for her and checked up on her during her hard times.

“He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me,” she once said. “He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis. I saw him and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned.”

For his side of the story, Travolta said that Newton-John is an “incredible human being.

“She’s always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions,” he said. “I know her so well. If we put all our intentions for her to get through this, she will feel it and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”

READ NEXT: Scarlett Johansson’s House: Where She & Colin Jost Call Home