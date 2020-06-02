What Time & Channel Dirty John The Betty Broderick Story Is On?

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres on Tuesday, June 2. The 8-episode limited series crime drama, starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, airs at 9/8c on USA.

On June 2, the first two episodes air at 9 pm ET/PT and 10 pm ET/PT, respectively. Episodes 3-8 will air one episode per week on Tuesday nights at 9/8c pm.

The official synopsis for episode 1, entitled “No Fault,” reads “Betty thinks she can’t be divorced by her rich lawyer husband without her consent.”

USA’s description for episode 2, “The Turtle and the Alligator,” teases “Through medical school, law school and many pregnancies, Betty supports Dan until he hits it big.”

Ahead of the premiere of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, here’s what you need to know about the limited series show:

USA Produced an 8-Minute Documentary About Betty & Dan Broderick

The Betty Broderick Story is based on the true-crime story of socialite Betty Broderick, who went on trial for the double murder of her ex-husband Dan Broderick and his wife Linda. The show is expected to dramatize Betty Broderick’s youth and narrate her life from the time when she met Dan in the 1960s through her murder trial in 1989.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, USA released an 8-minute long documentary highlights the details of Betty and Dan Broderick’s divorce-turned-murder case. That video can be watched here.

As a supplement to the documentary short and limited series, L.A Times Studio released a 3-episode podcast series called Dirty John Season 2: The Podcast. According to USA, “Featuring cast and creator interviews, the podcast sheds light on the making of the second installment in the Dirty John series while exploring the show’s major themes and storylines.”

Betty and Dan Broderick divorced in 1985, and the divorce case quickly became messy as Betty accused Dan, who was supported by Betty financially during their marriage, of having an affair with Linda. According to Us Weekly, after Dan and Linda married, Betty entered their home and shot and killed them while they were sleeping.

The Show Stars Amanda Peet, Christian Slater & Rachel Keller

To tell the story of Betty Broderick, who was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder in 1992, USA cast Hollywood heavy-hitters to portray the people involved in the true-crime narrative.

Amanda Peet stars as Betty Broderick, Christian Slater stars as Dan Broderick, and Rachel Keller plays Linda Broderick.

Tiera Dyck-Skovbye was cast as young Betty and Chris Mason plays young Dan. Emily Bergl, Missi Pyle, and Andy Buckley are also attached to the project in significant roles.

In The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the limited series, they remark that the show really revolves (as its title suggests) around Betty Broderick, putting Amanda Peet’s acting performance at its center. They write “Slater’s recognizable star power aside, the focus, really, is exclusively on Betty, and if there’s any real reason to recommend Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, it’s to appreciate the sheer range and volume of characterizations Peet gets to offer.”

