How to Watch ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ Online

On the heels of a successful first season in 2018-2019, Dirty John is back with its second season, this one focusing on “The Betty Broderick Story.” It premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ Preview

“Dirty John” is a true-crime podcast that spawned a successful true-crime anthology series for TV. The first season aired on Bravo and told the tale of John Meehan, a nurse anesthetist and con man known for preying upon vulnerable women.

The second installment follows the case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet), a woman who dedicated her life to her husband, Daniel (Christian Slater), and their four children, then became involved in a messy divorce. She eventually killed Daniel and his new wife, Linda, in their home in 1989.

The show moved to the USA Network for the second season, which they bill as “another epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of ‘America’s messiest divorces’ even before it ended in a double homicide.”

“Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering, while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.”

The night of the premiere is actually airing back-to-back episodes, titled “No Fault” and “The Turtle and the Alligator.” In “No Fault,” Betty “thinks she can’t be divorced by her rich lawyer husband Dan without her consent. She’s wrong.”

And in the second episode, “Betty supports Dan” through “med school and law school and many pregnancies” while he tries to make it big.

On June 9, “Marriage Encounter” sees “a worried Betty take a desperate step to save her marriage, and it works. Until it doesn’t,” then on June 16, in “More To It Than Fun,” Dan “gaslights Betty til the truth comes out and she sees her life has been a sham for years.”

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

