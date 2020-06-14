Katherine Williams-Dunning Dead: Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Dies in Car Crash at 27

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died in a car accident on June 13, 2020, as first reported by WKRN. She was 27.

Williams-Dunning was driving on Highway 79 in Henry County, which is about 100 west of Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, with whom she shares two children, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.

The granddaughter of Hank Williams was driving her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was towing a boat, at 7:44 p.m. local time near Antioch Road when the vehicle crossed the median in the center of the highway, causing the car to roll over, cross through the northbound lanes of Highway 79, and come to a halt on the shoulder of the road.

Williams-Dunning’s brother, Sam Williams, shared a message on his Facebook page about the crash. He wrote, “My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning.”

Their father, Hank Williams Jr., 71, is best known for his songs “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which later version became the theme song for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football. He is the son of country legend Hank Williams, who died at age 29 in 1953.

Williams-Dunning’s mother is Mary Jane Thomas, Hank Jr’s third wife. She was the youngest daughter of her five siblings.

READ NEXT: Chris Dorner Was a Fan of Dave Chappelle’s, According to Ex-LAPD Officer’s Manifesto