Chris Dorner Was a Fan of Dave Chappelle’s, According to Ex-LAPD Officer’s Manifesto

Comedian Dave Chappelle released a new Netflix segment on Thursday entitled, “8:46,” in which he spoke about the death of George Floyd in police custody, Candace Owens, Black Lives Matter protests, CNN’s Don Lemon, and former Los Angeles Police Department officer, Christopher Jordan Dorner, a wanted man who took his own life in 2013 following one of the largest manhunts in the area’s history.

During the half-hour special, Chappelle connects the Minneapolis police officers who stood by and watched while Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until Floyd died, and the cop-killing spree Dorner embarked on following his dismissal from the LAPD after Dorner complained about a fellow officer kicking a handcuffed mentally ill suspect in the head.

Dorner sat before a Board of Rights hearing in December 2008 and was accused of making the story up about his fellow officer’s actions. On February 3, 2013, he engaged in a series of targeted shootings in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Riverside County, California.

Dorner, who previously served in the Navy, killed four people in 10 days to avenge for what he described in his lengthy manifesto as wrongful termination from the LAPD. Following an intense manhunt, Dorner died of a self-inflicted gun wound in Big Bear, California on February 12, 2013.

Dorner’s Manifesto Included a Shout Out To Numerous Admired Comedians Including Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld & Chris Rock

While the bulk of Dorner’s manifesto describes in incredible detail his issues with the police force, toward the end, he gives shout outs to the people he loved, including many of the celebrities he admired. Of his favorite comedians, Dorner wrote:

Larry David, Kevin Hart, the late Patrice Oneal, Lisa Lampanelli, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Louis CK, Dave Chapelle, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Dennis Miller, and Jeff Ross are pure geniuses. I’m a big fan of all of your work. As a child my mom caught me watching Def Jam comedy at midnight when I should have been asleep. Instead of scolding me, the next night she let me stay up late and watch George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, and Richard Pryor comedy specials with her for hours. My sides were sore for days. Larry David, I agree. 72-82 degrees is way to hot in a residence. 68 degrees is perfect.

Dorner Detailed Corruption Within the Police System In His Manifesto

Dorner wrote: “No one grows up and wants to be a cop killer. It was against everything I’ve ever was. As a young police explorer, I found my calling in life. But, As a young police officer, I found that the violent suspects on the street are not the only people you have to watch. It is the officer who was hired on to the department (pre-2000) before polygraphs were standard for all new hires and a substantial vetting in a background investigation.”

“To those children of the officers who are eradicated, your parent was not the individual you thought they were. As you get older, you will see the evidence that your parent was a tyrant who loss their ethos and instead followed the path of moral corruptness”

“They conspired to hide and suppress the truth of misconduct on others’ [behalf]. Your parent will have a name and plaque on the fallen officers memorial in D.C. But, In all honesty, your parents’ name will be a reminder to other officers to maintain the oath they swore and to stay along the shoreline that has guided them from childhood to that of a local, state, or federal law enforcement officer.”

