Is Sue Bird Megan Rapinoe’s Wife? Are the Athletes Married?

Megan Rapinoe is not yet married to Sue Bird, but the couple is in a serious relationship. So far, there have been no public talks of marriage, and Bird noted in an open letter to Donald Trump that the idea is something that has only been made a reality in recent years.

“I’m closer to 40 than 30. I’ve only been legally permitted to get married in the last handful of years,” Bird noted in The Players’ Tribune. “I’m a worrier, an overthinker, and — if it’s your type of thing — a 3x WNBA champion.”

Bird Decided to Freeze Her Eggs to Leave the Option Open for a Future Family

During an interview with The Washington Post, Bird admitted she is open to the idea of having children, even though it is not something the couple wants at this time with their demands as pro athletes. Bird noted that she froze her eggs in case they decide having kids is something the couple wants to pursue down the road.

“I think being in a relationship changes your mind-set on it,” Bird explained to The Washington Post. “ … It’s hard to picture [life with children] when you’re both professional athletes. But that’s when it became like: ‘Wait a minute. Shouldn’t we take the steps to have the option, if down the road we decided we do want kids?’ It’s so hard to imagine how that fits into our lives — we know what life is like now; we can’t even have a goldfish right now!”

Bird noted that the decision was less about making a firm choice but emphasized it is about “keeping your options open, in terms of starting a family.”

“As an athlete, this is a big thing,” Bird continued. “Straight, gay — doesn’t matter. Your career is your body, and you need to keep your options open, in terms of starting a family. Obviously, there’s a lot going on in the world of female sports and specifically in the WNBA because we have our CBA coming up. Just to be a pioneer in that category, it would be great for a women’s league to start talking about these things, to maybe have these options for athletes.”

Rapinoe Was Engaged to Ex-Girlfriend Sera Cahoone in 2015

How Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Met | InStyleMegan Rapinoe and Sue Bird practically invented the term #PowerCouple, but do you know how they met? It all went down at the Olympics (casual). Don't forget to subscribe to InStyle on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=instyledotcom InStyle is the leading fashion, hair, makeup, and celebrity news site. See celebrity and runway photos, how-tos, and learn about the latest trends. For more makeup how to videos: http://bit.ly/1JMq4GH For more fashion inspiration: http://bit.ly/1Nau7zf Website: http://www.instyle.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/instyle Twitter: https://twitter.com/instyle 2019-09-05T20:46:08Z

Prior to her relationship with Bird, Rapinoe was engaged to ex-girlfriend Sera Cahoone. The former couple announced the news in 2015 but their relationship ended before they got married. Bird and Rapinoe got to know each other at the 2016 Rio Olympics and began dating shortly after they started their friendship.

“It was kinda like, ‘OK, we both live in Seattle, we should be friends. Why aren’t we friends?’ ” Rapinoe explained to The Seattle Times.

Rapinoe moved into Bird’s Seattle condo in the popular Queen Anne neighborhood back in 2018. Bird told The Seattle Times it was a “smooth transition.”

The couple enjoys using their platform for good and trying to promote social change. Yet, Bird admits that the spotlight has been brighter since the 2019 World Cup.

“We get stopped quite a bit,” Bird told InStyle Magazine. “The purple hair doesn’t help. There have been days like, ‘Whoa, this is a lot.’ ”