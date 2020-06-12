Pauly D’s Ex-Girlfriend Nikki Hall Exposes Private Text Messages

Pauly D’s ex-girlfriend Nikki Hall posted private text messages from the Jersey Shore star last year after the first season of A Double Shot at Love. Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino hosted the series, where women vied for their love. It’s like the MTV version of The Bachelor and is coming back for a second season on June 11. Despite forming a connection with Hall, DelVecchio ultimately sent her home and left the series as a single man.

Hall then exposed their private text messages, as shown by screenshots obtained by The Blast, where he professed his love for her. Hall’s apparent motive was to prove that DelVecchio expressed true feelings toward her after acting cavalier at the end of the series.

“This is completely outside of my character but for someone to sit there and act like this s*** was one-sided… ” she wrote, according to The Blast. “I did nothing to this man but love him and he was OK with it. And I’m crazy? Give me a f***ing break! I’ve had it!!”

“Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual and he was just as INTENSE!” she wrote in another now-deleted tweet, as noted by Life & Style. “Y’all want to make me out to be clingy [and crazy] over a situation [you know] NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe [and] lead but behind my back he mocked my [feelings], humiliated me publicly [and has] yet to say ‘I’m sorry.’”

DelVecchio Allegedly Told Hall He Loved Her

In one of the alleged messages, DelVecchio said “I love you.” In another, he added, “You don’t have to change a single cell in ur mind or body. I love u just the way u are.” He also playfully joked about digging two holes in the desert–one for her and one for her man–if she started dating another guy. “Try me babes,” he wrote after Hall shrugged him off.

In a cryptic tweet, she wrote about a man loving her in “his own way.”

“I know because he told me. But my motives and emotions were constantly questioned because the last time he really gave his heart to someone it got broken & somewhere along the line he gave up on the idea that he deserved to feel this way again,” she tweeted in June 2019.

After she posted the messages, DelVecchio blocked Hall on social media. During the Double Shot at Love reunion, the Jersey Shore claimed that Hall was texting him “paragraphs” and it was too much for him to deal with.

DelVecchio Never Denied Having True Feelings For Hall

Hall was surprised, and asked if he was joking. “Nikki, I’m not denying anything that happened after that, during, whatever, any feelings — I’m not denying any of that,” he said at the reunion, according to Hollywood Life. “But she asked me a question [about] why I blocked you. And that’s why.”

The former flames then squabbles about Hall allegedly coming out to Las Vegas, where DelVecchio lives, to visit him. Hall claimed the Jersey Shore star was insulted that she didn’t travel to see him. “Bro, you blocked me, because I was at work and I said I’m busy. I’m busy, and you took that personally,” she said at the reunion. The DJ accused her of lying and said she did come to Sin City to see him.

Fans might get more insight about what happened between them since Hall is returning for Season 2. “This could be a disaster. It could backfire. But it could be dope!” DelVecchio, 39, says in the trailer.

Don’t miss Season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny when it premieres Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

