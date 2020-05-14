Who Pauly D Is Dating: He’s Doing Another ‘Double Shot at Love’

Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio is “possibly single,” according to Who’s Dated Who, as he heads into a Double Shot at Love. Season 2 of the dating show, which will also feature Vinny Guadagnino, is slated to premiere on MTV in June.

The MTV reality star has previously been tied to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, singer Aubrey O’Day and Nikki Hall, the finalist from Season 1 of Double Shot at Love. He also shares a child with Amanda Markert, a woman he hooked up with one time in Las Vegas.

Nikki Will Appear on Season 2 of a ‘Double Shot at Love’

In fact, Nikki will be returning for the second season, People magazine reported. Other exes will include Marissa Lucchese, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya.

Nikki was spotted with Pauly in December, TMZ reported. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship, with Pauly choosing to end the competition single last season.

Pauly reportedly blocked Nikki on social media after she allegedly posted texts he sent her to social media. In a tweet that is still live, Nikki reasoned that Pauly was afraid to get hurt again.

“In his own way, he loved me. I know because he told me,” she tweeted, according to Hollywood Life. “But my motives and emotions were constantly questioned because the last time he really gave his heart to someone it got broken & somewhere along the line he gave up on the idea that he deserved to feel this way again.”

Aubrey Said It Was ‘Torture’ To Date Pauly D

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day previously said it was “torture” to date Pauly. They met on the reality TV show Famously Single in 2015. They started dating soon after, but their relationship was a rollercoaster. They tried to work things out on Marriage Boot Camp, but they ultimately called it quits.

Aubrey made the revelation while talking about joining the new season of Ex on the Beach in July. “Head back to the network that birthed me [MTV] for my new show [Ex On The Beach] .. this show was a departure from my music routine & it brought me back to life,” O’Day wrote, as noted by Pop Culture.

“After my last relationship with Pauly, it took so long for me to heal from the pain, anger, torture, & toxicity that I found love in with him. I’m so happy for you guys to watch the journey of an ‘older gal’ find her younger self and maybe some new d– too.”

Pauly’s whirlwind relationship with Aubrey came up on Season 1 of Double Shot at Love, with the DJ addressing rumors that he cheated on the singer. He denied the infidelity allegations.

“Our relationship was on and off on and off on and off,” he said on the show, as cited by Pop Culture. “When we were off she did her thing. When I was off, I did my thing. I would never. No point. I don’t believe in that. I never cheated on any girlfriend I’ve had in my life.”

Don’t miss Season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny when it premieres on Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

